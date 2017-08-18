 
News 18.8.2017 11:04 am

WATCH: App detects suspicious vehicles following you home

Sarah Koning
Managing director of OSM security company, Craig Burke stands with eBlockwatch founder André Snyman. They are part of the team launching the new BackApp.

Managing director of OSM security company, Craig Burke stands with eBlockwatch founder André Snyman. They are part of the team launching the new BackApp. Picture Sarah Koning

The app sends an alert to your cellphone when it detects you are being followed.

A new app designed to detect if someone is following you while driving has recently been launched by the eBlockwatch team in Johannesburg, Sandton Chronicle reports.

The BackApp uses cellphone technology and sensors throughout Bryanston to detect suspicious followers.

André Snyman, eBlockwatch founder, said the app was created in response to the increase in follow-home hijackings and robberies from shopping centres and the airport.

He partnered with a number of shopping centres to install sensors at the malls to easily detect suspicious follow-homes.

“For years now, criminals have not had to use their imagination to rob, murder and hijack South Africans in their driveways because no one has yet found the solution to prevent this from happening, until now,” said Snyman.

André Snyman shows off the BackApp, which sends alerts to your cellphone if someone is following you.

André Snyman shows off the BackApp, which sends alerts to your cellphone if someone is following you.
Picture: Sarah Koning

BackApp will send an alert to your cellphone to be cautious if a vehicle has been detected following you for a number of turns. You will also have the option of connecting to a panic button for a security company in your area.

“This technology is so simple and yet so clever. All the other technology out there is in the car, here these guys [criminals] don’t know where it is.”

People need to join eBlockwatch and pay a fee of R45 per person or R79 per family to access the app. This is to prevent criminals from discovering the technology that is catching them off guard.

The pilot project in Bryanston has been in operation for two weeks, and will expand when more people join and more sensors can be purchased.

– Caxton News Service

