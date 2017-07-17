Fake news says Oscar Pistorius committed suicide

A news report shared on social media on Monday morning claiming Oscar Pistorius committed suicide is false, Centurion Rekord reports.

According to the report, Pistorius hanged himself in prison.

Centurion Rekord spoke to his brother, Carl Pistorius who said that the family knows nothing of the sort.

The Paralympic gold medallist and Olympian was jailed for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

– Caxton News Service