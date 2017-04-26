 
menu
News 26.4.2017 01:12 pm

Driver left with thigh fracture after T-bone collision

Bianca Pindral
Firefighters needed to use the Jaws of Life to free a man trapped in his vehicle after a T-bone collision. Photo: Help24

Firefighters needed to use the Jaws of Life to free a man trapped in his vehicle after a T-bone collision. Photo: Help24

The other driver sustained no injuries.

One person was left in a critical condition after two vehicles collided on the R24 near the intersection with Jenning Street, in Magaliesburg, yesterday late afternoon on the West Rand, Krugersdorp News reports.

The victim was allegedly travelling on the R24 in his Nissan bakkie when the driver of a Toyota bakkie cut in front of him, causing a T-bone collision.

READ MORE: Seven killed in R34 collision

Paramedics from various emergency services helped a critical patient on scene in Magaliesburg. Photo: Help24

Paramedics from various emergency services helped a critical patient on scene in Magaliesburg.
Photo: Help24

West Rand District Fire and Rescue services used the Jaws of Life to free the man from his metal trap.

Various emergency services and paramedics worked alongside each other to treat the patient who had sustained thigh-bone and shin fractures. He was transported to a hospital in Randfontein.

The other driver had no injuries.

READ MORE:

Seven killed in R34 collision

Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Roodepoort scuba divers killed in horrific accident 23.7.2018
Pretoria North schoolboy injured in hit-and-run 23.7.2018
One dead, 14 injured in Malibongwe Drive pileup 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.