Ford recalls another Kuga model

Ford’s Kuga woes are not over. The company has initiated another recall – this time for a different model and a different problem, George Herald reports.

Owners of the 2.0-litre diesel Kuga this week received letters urging them to bring their vehicles in so that a brake issue could be resolved.

The problem, affecting models built between 2014 and 2015, relates to a brake booster vacuum pipe that may weaken if it repeatedly comes into contact with the turbocharger heat shield.

The notice says: “Some Kuga 2.0 diesel vehicles may have been built with the brake booster vacuum pipe routed too close to the turbo heat shield. This causes the pipe to heat up and sag towards the turbo.

“After several heat cycles the pipe could come into contact with the heat shield, causing damage to the pipe increasing the pressure required by the driver on the brake pedal during braking.”

The notice says the solution is the installation of an additional clip to keep the pipe away from harm.

It came to light this week that Ford will be investigated for allegedly violating the Consumer Protection Act after the National Consumer Commission (NCC) was issued with over 130 complaints from consumers.

NCC commissioner Ebrahim Mohamed said investigators served Ford Motor Company with an investigation certificate and letter on Tuesday afternoon.

Over 130 complaints were lodged to the NCC since January by Ford owners, with various complaints raging from overheating, vehicles catching fire and poor service from dealerships.

This includes over 70 complaints received by Rod Montano, attorney of the Jimmy family who lost their brother Reshall Jimmy when he burned to death in a Kuga in 2015. Montano and the family filed for a class action lawsuit against the motor company for models excluding the Kuga 1.6.

“I can confirm that the NCC has instituted an investigation into the activities of Ford SA and its dealerships after receiving complaints alleging prohibited conduct. I further confirm that the NCC has duly notified Ford SA of this enforcement activity,” Mohamed said.

Ford SA spokesperson Alisea Chetty told The Citizen that a notice from the NCC was received, adding the motor company operates in line with the Consumer Protection Act.

NCC spokesperson Trevor Hattingh said consumers complained of Ford refusing to pay them out for the damages. Ford SA CEO Jeff Nemeth mentioned at a briefing earlier this year that consumers should claim damages from insurance.

It also surfaced that insurance companies had previously warned the motor company of malfunctions in the Ford range, including vehicles catching fire, Hattingh said.