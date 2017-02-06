One dead, 13 injured in taxi accident

One person has died and 13 others have sustained serious to moderate injuries after a taxi overturned on the N1 South after the Allandale off-ramp in Midrand on Monday.

“Reports from the scene indicate two people are in a critical condition,” said Athlenda Mathe of Netcare 911.

A government helicopter was dispatched to the scene to airlift a critically injured patient to a level 1 trauma facility in Johannesburg for further medical care.

“All the injured are being treated on the scene and will be transported to various hospitals in Johannesburg for further medical care,” Mathe said.

Traffic has been affected and motorists are advised to exercise patience on this route.

The incident happened at 10.45am.

According to Max Cohen of Emer-G-Med, the taxi lost control when a tyre burst between Allandale Road and the Buccleuch Interchange.

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.