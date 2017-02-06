 
menu
News 6.2.2017 12:16 pm

One dead, 13 injured in taxi accident

CNS reporter
One dead, 13 injured in taxi accident

Traffic has been affected and motorists are advised to exercise patience in Midrand at the Allandale off-ramp.

One person has died and 13 others have sustained serious to moderate injuries after a taxi overturned on the N1 South after the Allandale off-ramp in Midrand on Monday.

“Reports from the scene indicate two people are in a critical condition,” said Athlenda Mathe of Netcare 911.

A government helicopter was dispatched to the scene to airlift a critically injured patient to a level 1 trauma facility in Johannesburg for further medical care.

“All the injured are being treated on the scene and will be transported to various hospitals in Johannesburg for further medical care,” Mathe said.

Traffic has been affected and motorists are advised to exercise patience on this route.

The incident happened at 10.45am.

According to Max Cohen of Emer-G-Med, the taxi lost control when a tyre burst between Allandale Road and the Buccleuch Interchange.

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Twenty injured in Johannesburg minibus taxi crash 21.7.2018
Ten children injured as taxi rolls in Pietermaritzburg 21.7.2018
Eleven people, including 9 kids, injured in Durban taxi accident 19.9.2017

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.