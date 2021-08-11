Multimedia
Multimedia
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
11 Aug 2021
1:00 pm

WATCH: Incredible footage shows German diver getting close with school of SHARKS

Citizen reporter

This incredible footage shows a thrill-seeking scuba diver getting up close and personal - with a school of sharks!

Tomson Sägling, 34, filmed himself diving with the nurse sharks in the crystal blue waters of the Maldives.

Tomson Sägling, 34, filmed himself diving with the nurse sharks in the crystal blue waters of the Maldives.

The video, posted on influencer Tomson’s social media page @tomsonsn, shows him literally surrounded by sharks at one stage.

Tomson, from Leipzig, Germany, said: “I was traveling the world and shared a lot with my friends and family and on social media.

I wanted to recreate the feeling as accurately as possible to bring the viewer a piece of vacation home. “I was totally positively surprised. I had not planned to discover so many sharks in one spot. I can only recommend it to everyone and you really do not need to be afraid of sharks.”

It was unbelievable and these videos let me directly relive this situation.

“Have fun in life, do what you want to do and don’t worry so much, because we already worry too much about things that are not worth it.”

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

TRAVEL

Fully vaccinated South Africans can flock to Mauritius from October
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

TRAVEL

Hotel comps: Five 'freebies' to look out for on your next stay
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

NEWS

WATCH: Newly hatched sea turtles on Cyprus' coast head out to sea
1 day ago
1 day ago
PREMIUM!

COVID-19

Your little vaccine card may be useless to you when you travel abroad
6 days ago
6 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

TRAVEL

Fully vaccinated South Africans can flock to Mauritius from October
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

TRAVEL

Hotel comps: Five 'freebies' to look out for on your next stay
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

NEWS

WATCH: Newly hatched sea turtles on Cyprus' coast head out to sea
1 day ago
1 day ago
PREMIUM!

COVID-19

Your little vaccine card may be useless to you when you travel abroad
6 days ago
6 days ago