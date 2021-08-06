WATCH: Is this three-year-old skateboarder more skilled than most adults

Tracy Lee Stark

Toddler Brody Alexander Dylangr was stood on a board by his dad, Shayne Dylangr, 34, for the very first time during last year’s lockdown.

He progressed quickly from rolling down the road aged 19 months outside their home in Sacramento, California, USA, to nailing ollies at the skate park.

The little superstar practises up to five hours a day and has blown up on social media, where he has a combined following of over 1.2 MILLION. Shayne – who introduced Brody to his board at just four months old – said: “Brody insisted and still insists, ongoing on the skateboard every day and he’s been doing so a little over two years now.

“Words really can’t describe it. I’m so proud of my son. It’s scary but I’m just so amazed every day.”I have two kids, so I hung up my skateboard for quite a while and so for me it’s been amazing. “I really can’t believe sometimes that my son is doing this and that he’s capable of it.”

Proud dad Shayne also skateboards, and when his job in the food industry became less demanding during the pandemic he used his free time to teach his son how to ‘shred’.

His son first touched the board when he was four months old – sitting on it and playing with the wheels – and then started learning at 19 months old. Brody now spends up to five hours every day glued to his board, adorably referring to practice sessions as “I go whoosh” – kitted out with knee pads and helmet.

Mum Alexzandria Hopkins, 26, stands by biting her nails. Shayne said: “I do in fact trust my three-year-old son and his ability to skate – it’s the wildest thing to say.”Stronger than some trust I have in adults!”For probably the first six months I was holding Brody’s hand and helping him a little with the balance but Brody was really independent.

“From the start, he was trying to push his skateboard on his own and that’s what stood out to me.”He was immediately a natural and I think that because of how good and how passionate Brody was was the real reason that I decided to continue moving forward. “That, and he absolutely wanted to skate.”Just after his second birthday – where he was given a skateboard birthday cake – the little boy was able to ride completely independently.

It wasn’t long before he started nailing tricks and impressing his skate park comrades. Shayne, who describes himself as Brody’s full-time manager, said: “A ‘rock to fakie’ was his first trick and he landed that before he was even two-and-a-half.”Right now, at not even three-and-a-half, he can air out of the top of a bowl.

“Usually when you learn to catch air you learn to grab the board but Brody has learned to travel with his skateboard without grabbing.”That’s probably the most absolutely amazing part about my son- he’s not even three and a half and he’s already learning to fly.

“I love to watch the reaction at the skate park, most of the time people don’t think he can skate and just go ‘aww’, but once he gets on his skateboard everybody is just amazed.”

Shayne documented his son’s progress with videos on his TikTok account @whoosh_family, which have been adored by fans and labelled him ‘Tiny Hawk’.

Brody’s videos now frequently rock up tens of thousands of views, but the viral star has no idea of his fame and just wants to skate around with his dad and big sister, Sienna Dylangr, 13.

Shayne said: “We were watching the Olympics and Brody was so excited – I don’t think he quite understood what was going on.

“Of course, the family just think he’s going to be the next future Olympian – sooner rather than later! “We, of course, have those dreams for him but deep down we just want him to have fun, “I don’t know if this is something he will do forever but it’s fun for now and we’re going to skate.”