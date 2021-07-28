WATCH: This man’s incredible array of trick shots will blow your mind

Citizen Reporter

Meet the athlete who shows off seemingly superhuman feats with his incredible trick shots.

Davide Panzeri is a master of both indoor and outdoor tricks covering sports such as baseball, soccer, basketball and tennis.

His feats include bouncing ping pong balls accurately into two spinning hydro flasks, kicking a soccer ball from a roof across court into a basket and even getting two basket balls into a basket using a shovel.

Davide has become so popular on TikTok that the platform has asked him to perform promoted live videos. The 32-year-old Canadian Italian, who shoots most of his videos near his current home in Vaprio D’adda, Milan, said: “Trick shots are sometimes scoffed at by some people.