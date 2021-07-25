Multimedia
Multimedia
Citizen reporter
2 minute read
25 Jul 2021
3:53 pm

In Pics: South Africa at the Olympics

Citizen reporter

A selection of images of South Africans competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts after breaking an Olympic Record in a heat for the women's 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
  • South Africa's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio competes during the women's cycling road race at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Michael Steele / POOL / AFP)
    South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts after breaking an Olympic Record in a heat for the women’s 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
  • Olympic Games 2020 Surfing
    Bianca Buitendag from South Africa surfs during the Women’s Round 2 of the Surfing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
  • Olympic Games 2020 Skateboarding
    Brandon Valjalo of South Africa in action during the Skateboarding Men’s Street event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
  • France's defender Niels Nkounkou (L) is marked by South Africa's midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's group A first round football match between France and South Africa at Saitama Stadium in Saitama on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Ayaka Naito / AFP)
    France’s defender Niels Nkounkou (L) is marked by South Africa’s midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men’s group A first round football match between France and South Africa at Saitama Stadium in Saitama on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Ayaka Naito / AFP)
  • Olympic Games 2020 Surfing
    Sally Fitzgibbons from Australia (C) Brisa Hennessy from Costa Rica (R) and Bianca Buitendag from South Africa (L) after their Women’s Round 1 of the Surfing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
  • South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker competes to break an Olympic Record in a heat for the women's 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
    South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker competes to break an Olympic Record in a heat for the women’s 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
  • South Africa's Mustaphaa Cassiem strikes the ball during the men's pool B match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition against Netherlands, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)
    South Africa’s Mustaphaa Cassiem strikes the ball during the men’s pool B match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition against Netherlands, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)
  • South Africa's Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio competes during the women's cycling road race at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Michael Steele / POOL / AFP)
    South Africa’s Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio competes during the women’s cycling road race at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Michael Steele / POOL / AFP)
  • South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts after breaking an Olympic Record in a heat for the women's 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
    South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts after breaking an Olympic Record in a heat for the women’s 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
  • South Africa's midfielder Teboho Mokoena shoots to score the third goal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's group A first round football match between France and South Africa at Saitama Stadium in Saitama on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Ayaka Naito / AFP)
    South Africa’s midfielder Teboho Mokoena shoots to score the third goal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men’s group A first round football match between France and South Africa at Saitama Stadium in Saitama on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Ayaka Naito / AFP)

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

TOKYO OLYMPICS

SA Under-23 coach laments stigmatisation at Olympics
3 days ago
3 days ago

SPORT

Lions make Sharks pay after Hendrikse's moment of madness
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

TENNIS

Barty keeps Cawley dream alive as Jabeur's Wimbledon ends
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

SPORT

De Jongh in line to make WP return
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

TOKYO OLYMPICS

SA Under-23 coach laments stigmatisation at Olympics
3 days ago
3 days ago

SPORT

Lions make Sharks pay after Hendrikse's moment of madness
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

TENNIS

Barty keeps Cawley dream alive as Jabeur's Wimbledon ends
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

SPORT

De Jongh in line to make WP return
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago