In Pics: South Africa at the Olympics
Citizen reporter
A selection of images of South Africans competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts after breaking an Olympic Record in a heat for the women’s 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) Bianca Buitendag from South Africa surfs during the Women’s Round 2 of the Surfing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA Brandon Valjalo of South Africa in action during the Skateboarding Men’s Street event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL France’s defender Niels Nkounkou (L) is marked by South Africa’s midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men’s group A first round football match between France and South Africa at Saitama Stadium in Saitama on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Ayaka Naito / AFP) Sally Fitzgibbons from Australia (C) Brisa Hennessy from Costa Rica (R) and Bianca Buitendag from South Africa (L) after their Women’s Round 1 of the Surfing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker competes to break an Olympic Record in a heat for the women’s 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) South Africa’s Mustaphaa Cassiem strikes the ball during the men’s pool B match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition against Netherlands, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) South Africa’s Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio competes during the women’s cycling road race at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Michael Steele / POOL / AFP) South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts after breaking an Olympic Record in a heat for the women’s 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) South Africa’s midfielder Teboho Mokoena shoots to score the third goal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men’s group A first round football match between France and South Africa at Saitama Stadium in Saitama on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Ayaka Naito / AFP)
