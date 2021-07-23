Multimedia
1 minute read
23 Jul 2021
5:04 pm

WATCH: Amy Winehouse remembered on the 10th anniversary of her death

Citizen Reporter

It has been 10 years since Amy Winehouse tragically passed away.

Fans gather at a temporary shrine close to the former house of British singer Amy Winehouse in north London, on July 23, 2021 to mark the 10th anniversary of her death. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Amy Winehouse was born on 14 September 1983 and died from alcohol poisoning on 23 July 2011. She was only 27 years old.

She was an English singer and songwriter best known for her song Rehab. Her album, Back to Black, went on to become an international success and one of the best-selling albums in the UK.

In 2008, she won five Grammy awards, including Best New Artist, Record and Song of the Year, as well as Best Pop Vocal Album.

Winehouse suffered severely from drug and alcohol addiction, which ultimately led to her death.

