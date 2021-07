Citizen reporter

An unusual movement of fish sparks a frenzy among anglers in South Africa. Once a year, millions of sardines swim along the country's east coast – followed by birds, seals, sharks and fishermen. DW correspondent Adrian Kriesch reports from Park Rynie.

The Sardine Run in South Africa is recognized as one of the world’s most spectacular marine events. Every year from around May to August, massive shoals of sardines migrate from their temperate-water home off South Africa’s southern coast and travel north-east into the sub-tropical coastal waters of the Wild Coast.

The shoals are then flollwed by marine predators including seabirds; sharks; game fish and marine mammals.