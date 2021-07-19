24 hours in pictures, 19 July 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A man sits in front of the Sydney Opera House at dawn in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 19 July 2021. The stay-at-home orders for coronavirus-hit Greater Sydney and surrounds have been tightened with non-essential retail to close and all construction paused until 30 July. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS
News in pictures
A man sits in front of the Sydney Opera House at dawn in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 19 July 2021. The stay-at-home orders for coronavirus-hit Greater Sydney and surrounds have been tightened with non-essential retail to close and all construction paused until 30 July. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS Muslim pilgrims pray at the Namira Mosque on Arafat Day, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage, in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca on July 19, 2021. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) A SANDF armoured vehicle can be seen in the Pietermaritzburg CBD near the Pietermaritzburg High Court, 19 July 2021, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Jacques Nelles A community health worker delivers a polio vaccine to fight against polio virus which is highly contagious and can cause paralysis and lifelong disability, or even death, during the polio immunization campaign in Kiamako, Nairobi on July 19, 2021. – Three million children across 13 counties of Kenya are to be vaccinated against polio by the Government, UNICEF, WHO and partners, after the virus was confirmed to be circulating. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) A large deep sinkhole that has a constant water flow on St George’s road in Lakeview Estate, Johannesburg, 19 July 2021. Nearby factories say they have reported this on a weekly basis for a while now with no response. Picture: Neil McCartney A customer drinks a pint standing at the bar of a pub in central London on July 19, 2021 as coronavirus restrictions are lifted. – England lifts virtually all of its coronavirus restrictions today, setting it at odds with the three other nations of the United Kingdom and sparking concern among scientists. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) Hindu devotees perform rituals pouring milk and water to a Shiva Lingam, a stone sculpture representing the phallus of the Hindu Lord Shiva, during Sawan month at a temple in Amritsar on July 19, 2021. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu at a vaccination rollout centre with Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi at Tembisa in Johannesburg, 19 July 2021. Social Department targets to vaccinate 240 000 workforce. The vaccination rollout plan includes frontline workers. Picture: Nigel Sibanda Police confiscate suspected looted goods at Mansel Market in the Central Business District (CBD) on July 19, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. This comes after widespread violent protests and looting that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart) Police Minister, General Bheki Cele looks on while police confiscate suspected looted goods at Mansel Market in the Central Business District (CBD) on July 19, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. This comes after widespread violent protests and looting that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Read more on these topics