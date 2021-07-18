48 hours in pictures, 18 July 2021
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.
President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects damage done at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, 18 July 2021, after the mall experienced rampant looting last week. The President took part in post-riot clean-up efforts and inspections of the various sites on Nelson Mandela Day. Picture: Michel Bega
Actors dressed as ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ characters play chess on a giant board at ChessFest Chess Festival in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 18 July 2021. ChessFest celebrates the world’s oldest game where visitors can learn and play chess. An Alice Through the Looking Glass theme of the event celebrates the 150th anniversary of the publication of the chess themed book. A giant chessboard on which 32 actors dressed as Alice Through the Looking Glass characters replayed a game of chess based on the book. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES A member of a spill cleaning crew removes dead fish from the river in the uMhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve in Durban on July 18, 2021. South African authorities said on July 17, 2021, they were investigating possible pollution suspected to be linked to a spill at a chemical plant attacked during last week’s riots after dead fish washed ashore. The spill was identified on July 15, after an agrochemical warehouse near the eastern port city of Durban storing chemicals used for making herbicides, pesticides and fungicides was set ablaze.
African authorities are investigating possible pollution suspected to be linked to a spill at a chemical plant attacked during recent riots in area. The agrochemical warehouse which stores chemicals used for making herbicides, pesticides and fungicides was set ablaze during the unrest that started last week. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP) President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects damage done at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, 18 July 2021, after the mall experienced rampant looting last week. The President took part in post-riot clean-up efforts and inspections of the various sites on Nelson Mandela Day. Picture: Michel Bega Sacrificial animals are put on sale at a local cattle market ahead of the Muslim festival Eid Al-Adha, in Lahore, Pakistan, 18 July 2021. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest? place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and on?e for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR A photograph taken on July 17, 2021 shows a volunteer from Muslims For Humanity pack baby food at the NMJ Islamic Centre to distribute to members of the public in Durban. – After a week of incidents in South Africa, marked by riots and looting, a precarious calm seems to hang over the country on Saturday which continues to clean up the damage of violence described by President Ramaphosa as an orchestrated attempt to destabilize the country . (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) Afghan girls attend a school to learn astronomy classes in Herat, Afghanistan, 18 July 2021. A team of female students in Herat has won the World Astronomical Union Award. The girls' team is ranked first among 255 teams from 52 countries. These girls have been studying astronomy for two years and teach other girls in Herat schools. The World Astronomical Union will award a telescope and a number of astronomical instruments EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE Daniela Iraschko-Stolz of Austria in action during the women's individual competition of the FIS Summer Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Wisla, Poland, 17 July 2021 (re-issued on 18 July 2021). EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT Hong Kong director Tang Yi poses during the Award Winners photocall after she won the Palme d'Or – Short Film for her film 'Tian Xia Wu Ya (All the Crows in the World)' at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, 17 July 2021. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
