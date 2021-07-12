IN PICS: Looting and violence in Gauteng and KZN
Citizen reporter
Widespread violence and looting has continued today across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. A number of arrests have been made around the province.
People carry goods as they loot from Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega
News in pictures
People carry goods as they loot from Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega Police arrest some suspects caught looting the Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, after hundreds of people looted and vandalised the store, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega Police arrest some suspects caught looting the Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, after hundreds of people looted and vandalised the store, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega Police arrest some suspects caught looting the Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, after hundreds of people looted and vandalised the store, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega Police arrest some suspects caught looting the Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, after hundreds of people looted and vandalised the store, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega Police arrest some suspects caught looting the Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, after hundreds of people looted and vandalised the store, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega Police arrest some suspects caught looting the Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, after hundreds of people looted and vandalised the store, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega The Cambridge Foods store in Vosloorus is seen after people looted and vandalised the store, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega Police clear-out the Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus after people looted and vandalised the store, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega People carry goods as they loot from Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega People carry goods as they loot from Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega An EMPD officer uses his phone to capture footage while people carry goods as they loot from Cambridge Foods in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, 12 July 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg and surrounding areas following a night of violence. It is unclear if the looting is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega South African Police Services (SAPS) members arrest looters at the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, east of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg, following a night of violence. Police are on the scene trying to control further protests. It is unclear if this is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) People flee from police as the carry goods while looting and vandalising the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, East of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg, following a night of violence. Police are on the scene trying to control further protests. It is unclear if this is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) A South African police officer holds his gun while arresting a suspected looter vandalising the Springfiled Park Mall in Durban on July 12, 2021. Several shops and businesses are damaged in Durban, following a night of violence. – South Africa’s army said Monday it was deploying troops to two provinces, including its economic hub of Johannesburg, to help police tackle deadly violence and looting as unrest sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma entered its fourth day. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) People flee from the Springfiled Park Mall in Durban on July 12, 2021. South Africa’s army said Monday it was deploying troops to two provinces, including its economic hub of Johannesburg, to help police tackle deadly violence and looting as unrest sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma entered its fourth day. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) Metro police patrol the hostel during unrest in Actonville, Benoni, 12 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney Looted shops during unrest in Actonville, Benoni, 12 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney Police arrest some suspects during unrest in Actonville, Benoni, 12 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney Rubber bullet and live casings litter the streets during unrest in Actonville, Benoni, 12 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney A taxi owner that was unable to move his taxi last night examines the rubber bullet damage and live bullet holes in his vehicle during unrest in Actonville, Benoni, 12 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney A shopowner inpects the remains of his shop after overnight looting during unrest in Actonville, Benoni, 12 July 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Read more on these topics