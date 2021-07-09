Lifestyle
In pictures: The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September.

For the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen's official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn.

People picnic on the lawn at Buckingham Palace Garden during a photocall preview in London, Britain, 08 July 2021. The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen's official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
    People picnic on the lawn at Buckingham Palace Garden during a photocall preview in London, Britain, 08 July 2021. The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen’s official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
    A woman takes a photograph of the lake at Buckingham Palace Garden during a photocall preview in London, Britain, 08 July 2021. The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen’s official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
    People picnic on the lawn at Buckingham Palace Garden during a photocall preview in London, Britain, 08 July 2021. The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen’s official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
    The Waterloo Vase in the Rose Garden at Buckingham Palace during a photocall preview in London, Britain, 08 July 2021. The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen’s official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
    A view of the lake at at Buckingham Palace Garden during a photocall preview in London, Britain, 08 July 2021. The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen’s official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
    Bee Hives on the island on the lake seen at Buckingham Palace Garden during a photocall preview in London, Britain, 08 July 2021. The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen’s official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
    Alex Campbell (L) and Lara Curry (R) picnic on the lawn at Buckingham Palace Garden during a photocall preview in London, Britain, 08 July 2021. The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen’s official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
    An ice cream stall on the lawn at Buckingham Palace Garden seen during a photocall preview in London, Britain, 08 July 2021. The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen’s official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
    The Waterloo Vase in the Rose Garden at Buckingham Palace during a photocall preview in London, Britain, 08 July 2021. The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen’s official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
    People picnic on the lawn at Buckingham Palace Garden during a photocall preview in London, Britain, 08 July 2021. The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen’s official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
    Two friends jump on the lawn at Buckingham Palace Garden during a photocall preview in London, Britain, 08 July 2021. The Garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from 09 July until 19 September and for the first time visitors will be able to explore the grounds of Her Majesty The Queen’s official London residence through a self-guided tour and picnic on the sweeping lawn. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

