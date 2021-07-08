24 hours in pictures, 8 July 2021
A selection of some of the best photos from South Africa and around the world.
The iconic cooling tower at FNB Stadium in Soweto was unveiled with a fresh coat of paint this week, 7 July 2021. The mural features well-known South African athletes and creators Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siya Kolisi, Wayde van Niekerk, Zinhle Ndawonde, Anrune Weyers, Thebe Magugu and Dee Koala. Picture: Michel Bega
A general view of the Estcourt Correctional Centre, where former South African president Jacob Zuma began serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of the Constitutional Court, in Estcourt, on July 8, 2021. – Jacob Zuma reported to prison early on July 8, 2021 after mounting a last-ditch legal bid and stoking defiance among radical supporters who had rallied at his rural home. (Photo by – / AFP) Activists fly a giant heart balloon in rainbow colors as they stage a flashmob in order to protest against a new law in front of the parliament in Budapest on July 8, 2021. – A Hungarian anti-paedophilia bill that came into force on July 8, 2021 was condemned as "homophobic" by civil organisations during the protest. The law banning the "display or promotion" of homosexuality or gender change to minors has sparked widespread outcry and threats of sanctions from Brussels if the bill is not rectified. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP) Ashleigh Barty of Australia in action against Angelique Kerber of Germany during their Women's semi final match at the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament, Wimbledon, Britain, 08 July 2021. EPA-EFE/ Some volunteers free the specimens of Tawny Owl (Strix aluco), a specimen of Barn Owl (Tito alba), a Long-eared Owl (Asio otus), a specimen of Kestrel (Falco tinnuculus) after being found in difficult conditions in the months of May and June, as immature, in the Capodimonte Park in Naples, Italy, 08 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE Hot-air balloons fly during the Hungarian hot air balloon championship attended by foreign participants in Gyor, Hungary, 08 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Csaba Krizsan HUNGARY OUT A fruit vendor waits for customers during the monsoon rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal, 08 July 2021. Meteorologists warned of heavy monsoon rains in Nepal that put several areas of the country at risk of floods and landslides. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Yellow Jersey Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of the UAE-Team Emirates in action as he passes Vallon-Pont-d'Arc during the 12th stage of the Tour de France 2021 over 159.4 km from Saint Paul Trois Chateaux to Nimes, France, 08 July 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT-TESSON Parts of a Second Temple period public building which is considered the most luxurious found to date, in Jerusalem, 07 July 2021 (issued 08 July 2021). The discovery comes after archaeological excavations were recently conducted in the Western Wall Tunnels. According to the Israel Antiquities Authority, the find is considered the most magnificent public building from the Second Temple period that has ever been discovered in Jerusalem's Old city. It is believed to be from the Herodian period and was apparently used for public functions. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI