24 hours in pictures, 7 July 2021
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A member of the Botswana cabinet holds a 1,1174-carat diamond in Gaborone, Botswana, on July 7, 2021, that the Lucara Botswana found during an eleven day production run in June 2021. (Photo by Monirul Bhuiyan / AFP) A volunteer dressed up as a motorcyclist holding a mockup head with a helmet takes part in a road safety awareness campaign with police officers in Chennai on July 7, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) Indian-born and Dubai-based fashion and beauty influencer Farhana Bodi arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film “Annette” at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 6, 2021. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) A worker colours bangles at a workshop, ahead of the upcoming Muslims festival Eid Al Adha, in Lahore on July 7, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Dylan Carlson catches a pop-up by San Francisco Giants Wilmer Flores during the first inning of the Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, USA, 06 July 2021. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO A child sits on the road to show social distancing mark as he waits for free food provided by Dhaka Metropolitan Police during the hard lockdown in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 07 July 2021. Bangladeshi authorities imposed the nationwide all-out lockdown for week-long amid increasing coronavirus infections and coronavirus related deaths in the country. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM Rickshaw pullers eat food distributed by the non-profit organization Mehmankhana during nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread the Covid-19 coronavirus in Lalmatia area of Dhaka on July 7, 2021. (Photo by Munir Uz zaman / AFP) Japan Self-Defense Force personnel search for missing people at the scene of a landslide following days of heavy rain in the Izusan area of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture on July 7, 2021. (Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP) This picture on July 7, 2021 shows a view of the Panama-flagged MV ‘Ever Given’ container ship sailing along Egypt’s Suez Canal near the canal’s central city of Ismailia. – Megaship the MV Ever Given, which had blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March, weighed anchor on July 7 after Egyptian authorities and the Japanese owner agreed a compensation deal. The 200,000-tonne container vessel was stuck in the waterway during a sandstorm on March 23, causing major disruption to world shipping and the loss of millions in revenue for Egypt. (Photo by Mahmoud KHALED / AFP) A bird cage vendor shows a bird rack to a customer at a pet market in Beijing on July 7, 2021. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)
