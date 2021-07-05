24 hours in pictures, 5 July 2021

10/20

Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department rescue workers are searching for missing people on the mudslide triggered by torrential rain at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 05 July 2021, while about 1,000 rescue workers are deployed on the day. Atami Mayor announced in the morning of 05 July 2021 the city has not confirmed about 100 people's safety yet after the city has announced about 20 people are missing since 03 July 2021 after the mudslide. Japanese news agency Jiji Press has reported city officials try to confirm safety of 80 people. Three people were confirmed dead by the mudslide. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA