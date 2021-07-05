24 hours in pictures, 5 July 2021
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
US President Joe Biden poses with people dressed as former US presidents wearing Washington Nationals baseball uniforms, on the South Lawn of the White House during a celebration of Independence Day in Washington, DC, USA, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2021 shows people watching a flyboard performance as they cool off in a swimming pool in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. (Photo by STR / AFP)
Police Minister Police Bheki Cele receives a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine administered by a healthcare worker on the first day of the vaccination drive for members of the South African Police Service, 5 July 2021, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: Michel Bega
Members of the South African Police Service queue to receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on the first day of the vaccination drive for members of the SAPS, 5 July 2021, at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: Michel Bega
Members of the South African Police Service receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine administered by a healthcare worker on the first day of the vaccination drive for members of the SAPS, 5 July 2021, at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: Michel Bega
Sergeant Natasha Govender from Eldorado Park Police Station receives a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine administered by a healthcare worker on the first day of the vaccination drive for members of the South African Police Service, 5 July 2021, at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: Michel Bega
Members of the South African Police Service queue to receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on the first day of the vaccination drive for members of the SAPS, 5 July 2021, at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: Michel Bega
A member of the South African Police Service poses for a photograph after receiving a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on the first day of the vaccination drive for members of the SAPS, 5 July 2021, at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: Michel Bega
Members of the South African Police Service receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine administered by a healthcare worker on the first day of the vaccination drive for members of the SAPS, 5 July 2021, at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: Michel Bega
Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department rescue workers are searching for missing people on the mudslide triggered by torrential rain at hot-spring resort area Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 05 July 2021, while about 1,000 rescue workers are deployed on the day. Atami Mayor announced in the morning of 05 July 2021 the city has not confirmed about 100 people's safety yet after the city has announced about 20 people are missing since 03 July 2021 after the mudslide. Japanese news agency Jiji Press has reported city officials try to confirm safety of 80 people. Three people were confirmed dead by the mudslide. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Several groups of environmental organizations protest to ask President Alvarado for the protection of shark species and to repeal 'the decree that lists sharks as commercial species', in the streets of San Jose, Costa Rica, 04 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Chile's Cristian Garin during their men's singles fourth round match on the seventh day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2021. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
People queue at a mobile testing center in Dorandia, Pretoria, 5 July 2021. The center was made available for people that feel symptoms or had been in contact with positive people. Picture: Neil McCartney
People queue at a mobile testing center in Dorandia, Pretoria, 5 July 2021. The center was made available for people that feel symptoms or had been in contact with positive people. Picture: Neil McCartney
A school student receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine during a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive for teenagers in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 05 July 2021. Indonesia has recorded over 2,200,000 coronavirus (COVID-19 disease) cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Indonesian authorities imposed tighter restrictions, from 03 to 20 July 2021, amid a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Java and Bali. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Firefighters work at the site of an explosion and fire at a plastics factory on the outskirts of Bangkok on July 5, 2021. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the grounds of the Elysee Palace during an official visit to Paris on July 5, 2021. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
Fireworks illuminate the sky above the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, DC on July 4, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
Repeat female champion Annie Seawright-Newton is lifted into the air after winning the 47th annual Hermosa Beach Ironman competition where participants must run a mile, paddle a surfboard a mile, and chug a six-pack of beer on July 4, 2021 in Hermosa Beach, California. - The unconventional triathlon held for over 40 years returns for the Fourth of July holiday after being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Competitors run a mile, paddle a surfboard a mile, and chug a six pack of beer - those who puke their beer up are disqualified but some intentionally vomit to see who can puke the best. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)
Member's of the LGBTIQ community take part in the Pride Parade at Bolivar square in Bogota, on July 4, 2021. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
