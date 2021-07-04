48 hours in pictures, 4 July 2021
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekends events.
Supporters hold placards as they gather in front of former South African president Jacob Zuma’s rural home in Nkandla on July 4, 2021. - On July 3, 2021, hundreds of supporters gathered to show solidarity for former South African president Jacob Zuma outside his Nkandla homestead, as the deadline looms for him to surrender to the authorities. In an unprecedented ruling, the constitutional court told Zuma on June 29, 2021 to hand himself over by Sunday to start a 15-month jail term for contempt of court after he repeatedly refused to give evidence to corruption investigators. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP)
Dr Fatimah Lambat and Dr Mohamed Manga test the new equipment at the Covid center set up and prepared by Gift of the Givers at the Nurul Islam hall in Lenasia, 4 July 2021. The center will provide Covid specific medical care to people of all backgrounds to help alleviate the impact of the virus around the greater Lenasia area. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Covid center set up and prepared by Gift of the Givers at the Nurul Islam hall in Lenasia, 4 July 2021. The center will provide Covid specific medical care to people of all backgrounds to help alleviate the impact of the virus around the greater Lenasia area. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Covid center set up and prepared by Gift of the Givers at the Nurul Islam hall in Lenasia, 4 July 2021. The center will provide Covid specific medical care to people of all backgrounds to help alleviate the impact of the virus around the greater Lenasia area. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Covid center set up and prepared by Gift of the Givers at the Nurul Islam hall in Lenasia, 4 July 2021. The center will provide Covid specific medical care to people of all backgrounds to help alleviate the impact of the virus around the greater Lenasia area. Picture: Neil McCartney
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 03: Alex Cobb #38 of the Los Angeles Angels throws against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 03, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 03: Rogelio Funes Mori #11 of Mexico controls a pass in front of Adekunle Adeleke #13 of Nigeria during the first half in an international friendly game at Los Angeles Coliseum on July 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Harry How/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
SARASOTA, FL - JULY 03: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, the rally marks Trump's further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his administration. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
SARASOTA, FL - JULY 03: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after a rally on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, the rally marks Trump's further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his administration. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
SARASOTA, FL - JULY 03: People wait for former U.S. President Donald Trump to hold a rally on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Florida, the rally marks Trump's further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his administration. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
CARSON, CA - JULY 03: Chris Colbert (R) hits Tugstsogt Nyambayar during the fight for the WBA Super Featherweight Title at at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 3, 2021 in Carson, California. Colbert won in 12 rounds. John McCoy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by John MCCOY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Police search for missing people at the scene of a landslide following days of heavy rain in Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture on July 4, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
A monster truck resembling a school bus prepares to perform stunts at the 'Monster Freedom Fest' during Independence Day weekend celebrations at the Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania on July 3, 2021. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
Monster trucks perform stunts at the 'Monster Freedom Fest', during Independence Day weekend celebrations at the Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania on July 3, 2021. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
Commuters walk near a mural made on the facade of the Tambaram railway station, to create awareness and promote Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination in Chennai on July 4, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party's leader and member of parliament Marine Le Pen steps out a car as she arrives to attend a congress of the party in Perpignan, southern France, on July 4, 2021. (Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP)
Tourist boats are moored at Serangan island port a day after new measures were enforced to curb the spread of the covid-19 coronavirus on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on July 4, 2021. (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP)
A mother holds her malnourished child as he receives treatment at a malnutrition center in Yemen's third city of Taez, on July 3, 2021. - Yemen's conflict flared in 2014 when the Iran-backed Huthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention to prop up the government the following year.
The fighting has killed tens of thousands and left some 80 percent of Yemenis dependent on aid, in what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis. (Photo by AHMAD AL-BASHA / AFP)
People in the village of Vavatsinia in the Larnaca district of Cyprus, watch as a giant wildfire rages on the nearby hills during the night of July 3, 2021. - Cyprus yesterday requested emergency assistance of planes from Israel and the EU to fight a wildfire fanned by strong winds and high temperatures that forced the evacuation of several villages. (Photo by Iakovos Hatzistavrou / AFP)
