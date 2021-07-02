24 hours in pictures, 2 July 2021
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Jacob Zuma supporters protest and cause road blocks in the Central Business District (CBD) on July 02, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. This comes after the former president was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court of South Africa. Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Jacob Zuma supporters protest and cause road blocks in the Central Business District (CBD) on July 02, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. This comes after the former president was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court of South Africa. Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Children queue for food in Alexandra, 2 July 2021. The food is distributed by Sibambisene, a NPO that aims to create better lives and encourage children to reach their full potential by feeding, educating and helping children in need in various ways around the Alex area. Picture: Neil McCartney
Linda Mbatha gives sanitiser to children as they queue for food in Alexandra, 2 July 2021. The food is distributed by Sibambisene, a NPO that aims to create better lives and encourage children to reach their full potential by feeding, educating and helping children in need in various ways around the Alex area. Picture: Neil McCartney
President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Republic of Zambia at the Lusaka Show Grounds paying his last respect to the remains of His Excellency Dr Kenneth Kaunda, the First President of Zambia on the occasion of his State Funeral Service. President Kaunda passed away on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97. Elmond Jiyane 02/07/2021
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma stand guard in front of his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, on July 2, 2021. - Supporters gathered outside the rural home of South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma on July 2, 2021 in a show of solidarity as he faced a deadline for surrendering to police for contempt of court.
In an unprecedented ruling, the Constitutional Court on Tuesday handed Zuma a 15-month jail term for repeatedly refusing to comply with an order to appear before graft investigators. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP)
A general view of former South African president Jacob Zuma’s home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, on July 2, 2021. - A small group of supporters stationed themselves outside Jacob Zuma's rural home on July 2, 2021 in show of solidarity for the former South African president who was this week sentenced to 15-months for contempt of court. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP)
Women demonstrators clash with Turkish police as they protest against Turkey's decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, in Istanbul,on July 1, 2021. - Police fired tear gas at protesters in Istanbul demonstrating against Turkey's controversial exit on July 1, 2021 from a treaty combatting femicide and domestic abuse. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sparked international outrage in March by pulling out of the world's first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women, known as the Istanbul Convention. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)
People ride a motorcycle through a cloud of disinfectant, after municipal workers sprayed the streets following a spike in the number of positive coronavirus cases, in Guatemala City, July 1, 2021. - Guatemala, with about 17 million inhabitants, has recorded 296,438 cases and 9,282 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)
President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Republic of Zambia at the Lusaka Show Grounds paying his last respect to the remains of His Excellency Dr Kenneth Kaunda, the First President of Zambia on the occasion of his State Funeral Service. President Kaunda passed away on Thursday, 17 June 2021, at the age of 97. Elmond Jiyane 02/07/2021
Ukrainian army servicemen take part in the Sea Breeze drills at the shooting range in the Kherson region of Ukraine on July 2, 2021. - Ukraine and the United States launched joint naval exercises in the Black Sea on May 28, 2021 in a show of Western cooperation with Kiev as it faces off with Russia. The drills come just days after the British navy's HMS Defender passed near Russian-annexed Crimea in the Black Sea, with Moscow saying it fired warning shots at the destroyer to ward it off. (Photo by Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP)
South Africa's flanker and captain Siya Kolisi warms up ahead of the first rugby union Test match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on July 2, 2021. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
South African coach Jacques Nienaber signals to his players during warmup ahead of the first rugby union Test match between South Africa and Georgia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on July 2, 2021. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose with the Los Angeles Dodgers team as they welcome the 2020 World Series Champions during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 2, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
A Ukrainian army serviceman takes part in the Sea Breeze drills at the shooting range in the Kherson region of Ukraine on July 2, 2021. - Ukraine and the United States launched joint naval exercises in the Black Sea on May 28, 2021 in a show of Western cooperation with Kiev as it faces off with Russia. The drills come just days after the British navy's HMS Defender passed near Russian-annexed Crimea in the Black Sea, with Moscow saying it fired warning shots at the destroyer to ward it off. (Photo by Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP)
Switzerland's midfielder Remo Freuler (2R) fights for the ball with Spain's midfielder Koke during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Switzerland and Spain at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 2, 2021. (Photo by MAXIM SHEMETOV / POOL / AFP)
A US army serviceman takes part in the Sea Breeze drills at the shooting range in the Kherson region of Ukraine on July 2, 2021. - Ukraine and the United States launched joint naval exercises in the Black Sea on May 28, 2021 in a show of Western cooperation with Kiev as it faces off with Russia. The drills come just days after the British navy's HMS Defender passed near Russian-annexed Crimea in the Black Sea, with Moscow saying it fired warning shots at the destroyer to ward it off. (Photo by Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP)
US President Joe Biden holds up a Los Angeles Dodgers team baseball jersey as he welcomes the 2020 World Series Champions during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 2, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
People register to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Lisbon on July 2, 2021. - Nearly half of Portugal's population will be placed under night-time curfews again from Friday as the government seeks to rein in a resurgence in coronavirus infections, primarily due to the more contagious Delta variant. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
A healthworker walks by a poster at a Covid-19 vaccination center in Lisbon on July 2, 2021. - Nearly half of Portugal's population will be placed under night-time curfews again from Friday as the government seeks to rein in a resurgence in coronavirus infections, primarily due to the more contagious Delta variant. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
A health worker stands outside the Covid-19 emergency room at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon on July 2, 2021. - Nearly half of Portugal's population will be placed under night-time curfews again from Friday as the government seeks to rein in a resurgence in coronavirus infections, primarily due to the more contagious Delta variant. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
