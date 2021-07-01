24 hours in pictures, 1 July 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in Pictures
1/20
Eswatini soldiers and police officers are seen on the streets near the Oshoek Border Post between Eswatini and South Africa on July 1, 2021. - Demonstrations escalated radically in Eswatini this week as protesters took to the streets demanding immediate political reforms.
Activists say eight people were killed and dozens injured in clashes with police.
Internet access has been limited while shops and banks are shuttered, straining communication and limiting access to basic goods under a dawn-to-dusk curfew. (Photo by - / AFP)
2/20
People queue to buy food at a supermarket in Mbabane, Eswatini, on July 1, 2021. - Demonstrations escalated radically in Eswatini this week as protesters took to the streets demanding immediate political reforms.
Activists say eight people were killed and dozens injured in clashes with police.
Internet access has been limited while shops and banks are shuttered, straining communication and limiting access to basic goods under a dawn-to-dusk curfew. (Photo by - / AFP)
3/20
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a supermarket in Manzini, Eswatini, on June 30, 2021. - Demonstrations escalated radically in Eswatini this week as protesters took to the streets demanding immediate political reforms.
Activists say eight people were killed and dozens injured in clashes with police.
Internet access has been limited while shops and banks are shuttered, straining communication and limiting access to basic goods under a dawn-to-dusk curfew. (Photo by - / AFP)
4/20
Royal fan John Loughrey poses by wreath and pictures attached to the gates of Kensington Palace to celebrate what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday in London on July 1, 2021. - Princes William and Harry will unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana in the garden of Diana's former London home at Kensington Palace, in a stripped-back ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
5/20
Tributes are attached to the gates of Kensington Palace to celebrate what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday in London on July 1, 2021. - Princes William and Harry will unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana in the garden of Diana's former London home at Kensington Palace, in a stripped-back ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
6/20
Police officers inspect the body of a man that was shot during a CIT heist at Mall@55 in Pretoria, 1 July 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
7/20
Police officers and security guards by the CIT vehicle near Mall@55 where a CIT heist took place, 1 July 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
8/20
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 01: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) (L) and House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) (R) listen during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol July 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. House Republicans held a news conference to introduce legislation to limit Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's donations. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
9/20
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 01: Phil Mickelson prepares to putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 01, 2021 at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
10/20
A Palestinian woman paints during a cultural event organised by the Popular Committee for Palestinian Refugees at the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 1, 2021. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
11/20
Switzerland's midfielder Granit Xhaka (R) and Switzerland's forward Haris Seferovic take part in their MD-1 training session at the Petrovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 1, 2021 on the eve of their UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match against Spain. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
12/20
England's Sam Curran and teammates celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (2L) as he walks off for for 26 during the second one-day international (ODI) between England and Sri Lanka at The Oval, south London on July 1, 2021. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP)
13/20
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday. - Princes William and Harry set aside their differences on Thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP)
14/20
France's Gael Monfils returns against Spain's Pedro Martinez during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2021. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
15/20
Team Deceuninck Quickstep's Mark Cavendish of Great Britain wearing the best sprinter's green jersey rides in the pack during the 6th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 160 km between Tours and Chateauroux, on July 01, 2021. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
16/20
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on July 1, 2021, as they travel to Surfside, Florida. - President Biden is heading to Surfside, Florida where he will visit with families of victims of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building collapse. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
17/20
Co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation Melinda Gates (C) is welcomed by Elysee Chief of protocol Philippe Franc (L) prior to her meeting with French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 1, 2021. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
18/20
Chile's Cristian Garin celebrates his victory over Australia's Marc Polmans during their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2021. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
19/20
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (L) and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau (R) hold a joint press conference in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Warsaw, Poland, on July 1, 2021. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)
20/20
Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 30, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. - Four more bodies were discovered overnight in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Florida, authorities said Wednesday, as the search for more than 140 people unaccounted for entered its seventh day. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP)
