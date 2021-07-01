24 hours in pictures, 30 June 2021

1/21

Donovan Emmanuel who has been camping outside the Union Buildings since March this year, 30 June 2021, Pretoria. Donovan left his family in Cape Town to protest alongside the Khoisan that have been living outside the Union Buildings for 2 years. Donovan lives seperately from them saying he does not agree with all their demands but he will still protest alongside them for indiginous people's rights. Picture: Jacques Nelles