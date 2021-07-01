24 hours in pictures, 30 June 2021
Donovan Emmanuel who has been camping outside the Union Buildings since March this year, 30 June 2021, Pretoria. Donovan left his family in Cape Town to protest alongside the Khoisan that have been living outside the Union Buildings for 2 years. Donovan lives seperately from them saying he does not agree with all their demands but he will still protest alongside them for indiginous people's rights. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Visitors can be seen near the Nelson Mandela statue at the Union Buildings, 30 June 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Remains of a vandalised railway line near Delmore station at Boksburg in Johannesburg, 30 June 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Delmore informal A man walks next to a vandalised railway line near Delmore station at Boksburg in Johannesburg, 30 June 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A billboard near Corlett Drive on the M1 South, 30 June 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
Team Ineos Grenadiers' Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland crosses the finish line of the 5th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 27 km time trial between Change and Laval, on June 30, 2021. (Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson / POOL / AFP)
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer applauds at the end of the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29, 2021. (Photo by Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP)
An England supporter waves the flag ahead of the start of the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP)
Ball Boys and Ball Girls wearing a face covering to combat the spread of coronavirus, are pictured on the third day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 30, 2021. (Photo by AELTC/Jed Leicester / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
A student walks past a wall mural depicting a health worker wearing a facemask while holding a vaccine and a shield to spread awareness about the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on June 30, 2021. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
A man walks past a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Melbourne on June 30, 2021, as millions of Australians are under stay-at-home orders with the country battling multiple small outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
A woman walks in front of the Opera House in Sydney on June 30, 2021, as the usually busy streets of Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin have fallen quiet with millions of Australians under stay-at-home orders to control the highly contagious Delta variant. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)
Pro-democracy activist Raphael Wong (C), from the League of Social Democrats, marches during a protest in Hong Kong on July 1, 2021, while a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain is held near by. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP)
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to the border wall near Pharr, Texas on June 30, 2021. - Former President Donald Trump visited the area with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to address the surge of unauthorized border crossings that they blame on the Biden administration's change in policies. (Photo by Sergio FLORES / AFP)
An Old American car drives through a flooded street in Havana, on June 30, 2021. - Heavy rains and malfunctioning sewers cause the flooding of streets in Havana. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)
A member of staff stands beneath British artist Luke Jerram's installation 'Gaia', a 7 meter replica of planet Earth, suspended in the nave of Ely Cathedral in Ely, Cambridgeshire, on June 30, 2021. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) /
People look at a light show on the Bund promenade in Shanghai on June 30, 2021, on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 30, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. - Four more bodies were discovered overnight in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Florida, authorities said Wednesday, as the search for more than 140 people unaccounted for entered its seventh day. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP)
A Chinese paramilitary police stands guard while a light show is seen from the Bund in Shanghai on June 30, 2021, on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
A farmer follows his buffalos along the Ravi river during a hot summer day in Lahore on June 30, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
A demonstrator protesting against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque throws a piece of brick at riot police during clashes in Suba neighbourhood, Bogota, on June 29, 2021. - Anti-government protesters and police traded blows on Monday, and again today, in demonstrations across Colombia that marked two months of unrest in which more than 60 people have died. Colombia has been rocked by protests since April, following opposition to a proposed tax hike that morphed into a mass movement against the right-wing administration of Duque. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)
