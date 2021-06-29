24 hours in pictures, 29 June 2021

17/17

Israeli ultra-Orthodox men and settlers gather in the newly-established wildcat outpost of Eviatar near the northern Palestinian city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on June 28, 2021. - Jewish settlers agreed to leave a new outpost in the occupied West Bank that has stirred weeks of Palestinian protests following a deal with Israel's government, in an agreement confirmed by the interior ministry and settler leaders, under which they will leave the Eviatar outpost within days but their mobile homes will remain and Israeli troops will establish a base in the area. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)