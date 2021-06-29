24 hours in pictures, 29 June 2021
A single client picks up her order at the Bakehouse in Hazelwood where they only serve takeaways due to lockdown level 4 restrictions, 29 June 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Staff members prepares takeaway boxes for future orders due to the lockdown level 4 restrictions at the Bakehouse in Hazelwood, Pretoria, 29 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
An empty Alfie's restaurant now only offering takeaways due to the level 4 lockdown restrictions at the Village in Hazelwood, Pretoria, 29 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A sign outside Alfie's restaurant offering takeaways due to level 4 lockdown restrictions at the Village in Hazelwood, Pretoria, 29 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Johannesburg residents buy second hand goods at the corner of Klein and De Villiers street next to MTN Taxi rank, 29 June 2021, after a djusted lockdown level 4 restrictions by president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 29: Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors and remains in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Over one hundred people are being reported as missing as the search-and-rescue effort continues. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) speaks at an “End Fossil Fuel” rally near the U.S. Capitol on June 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. Organized by Our Revolution, demonstrators called on Congress to take action in ending fossil fuel subsidies. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Police arrest a demonstrator taking part in a rally as part of the LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Ankara on June 29, 2021. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)
Germany fans cheer before the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29, 2021. (Photo by Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP)
England supporters cheer at the 4TheFans Fan Park in Manchester, north-west England on June 29, 2021, ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 football match between England and Germany being played in London. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Team Deceuninck Quickstep's Mark Cavendish of Great Britain celebrates his green jersey of best sprinter on the podium at the end of the 4th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 150 km between Redon and Fougeres, on June 29, 2021. (Photo by Daniel Cole / various sources / AFP)
England's Joe Root celebrates after reaching 50 during the first one-day international (ODI) between England and Sri Lanka at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, north England on June 29, 2021. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)
A woman lays in the Sheep Meadow in Central Park in New York on June 29, 2021 as New Yorkers brace for heat and humidity. - The scorching heat -- which is breaking records in Canada and the United States dating back more than 80 years -- has been blamed on a high-pressure ridge trapping warm air in the region. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Palestinians extinguish a fire in a field around the village of Burin, south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, after Israeli settlers from the settlement of Yitzhar set it ablaze, according to eyewitnesses from the village council, on June 29, 2021. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
Israeli ultra-Orthodox men and settlers gather in the newly-established wildcat outpost of Eviatar near the northern Palestinian city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on June 28, 2021. - Jewish settlers agreed to leave a new outpost in the occupied West Bank that has stirred weeks of Palestinian protests following a deal with Israel's government, in an agreement confirmed by the interior ministry and settler leaders, under which they will leave the Eviatar outpost within days but their mobile homes will remain and Israeli troops will establish a base in the area. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)
