24 hours in pictures, 28 June 2021

A search dog named Oreo, a 2 yr. old female pomsky, owned by volunteer Moises Soffer, 36, from Mexico is seen outside on June 27, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. - It's the fifth day, and rescuers have heard no human sounds from within the massive, smoking pile of twisted metal and concrete. Miami-Dade firefighters, their faces tight with exhaustion, tunnel piece by jagged piece into the debris, searching for any sign of the more than 150 people who remain missing after the 12-story beachside apartment building collapsed in the middle of a sweltering Florida summer night, its residents asleep inside. For the families of the missing, the progress is agonisingly slow, and their anger, frustration and grief is palpable. Rescuers say they understand the desperation. Moises Soffer, a volunteer with the Latin American Jewish organisation Cadena International, is helping with the search with his dog Oreo, a pomsky who at just under two years old is specially trained to find survivors. "She can go wherever she wants, into craves, voids where people normally don't go, because of her weight she can go where there is instability," says Soffer, 36, from Mexico. When it is too dangerous or the rubble is too unstable, he says, "we do tracking, she gives me a sense of direction with the leash." "I know the families ask why we are not going faster," says Maggie Castro, a paramedic with the Miami-Dade fire department. (Photo by Gianrigo MARLETTA / AFP)