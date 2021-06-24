24 hours in pictures, 24 June 2021

3/21

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: A portion of the 12-story condo tower crumbled to the ground following a partial collapse of the building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue effort continues with rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)