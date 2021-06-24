24 hours in pictures, 24 June 2021
A protest by various groups at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg, 24 June 2021. The protest was to highlight the plight of the unemployed with demands that goverment jobs allow older people to apply, and urging government to create jobs and incorporate all EPWPs into permanent positions. Picture: Neil McCartney
Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, at the Belle Ombre Station in Marabastad where he visited to monitor and check compliance with Covid-19 regulations, 24 June 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: A portion of the 12-story condo tower crumbled to the ground following a partial collapse of the building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue effort continues with rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: A portion of the 12-story condo tower crumbled to the ground during a partial collapse of the building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue effort continues with rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
French Prime Minister Jean Castex (L) and French Health Minister Olivier Veran (R) visit a vaccination center in Mont-de-Marsan, southwestern France, on June 24, 2021, to observe the sanitary situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP)
French Prime Minister Jean Castex (2nd R) and French Health Minister Olivier Veran (3rd R) visit the French Social security insurance (CPAM) in Mont-de-Marsan, southwestern France, on June 24, 2021, to observe the sanitary situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP)
Women and men clothes from the first internally-designed fashion collection, created by Italian Ferrari Brand diversification Creative director Rocco Iannone, are displayed on shop mannequins in the showroom of the luxury car brand Ferrari in Milan, on June 24 2021. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
The mother of two severely disabled children, Leila Ketrouci, occupies the cabin of a crane in Toulouse on June 24, 2021, to alert the public services about her housing request near the Toulouse University Hospital where her children are regularly hospitalized. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
A student shouts slogans during a protest against the dissolution of parliament, hike petroleum price, and corruption in the medical field, in Kathmandu on June 24, 2021. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd L) speaks to an Holocaust survivor (2nd R) after his visit with the German Foreign Minister at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, on June 24, 2021. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stand in front of a wreath laid among concrete blocks in the "Field of Stelae" during a visit to the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, on June 24, 2021. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
A married Hindu woman offers prayers while circumambulating around a banyan tree tying a thread on the occasion of 'Vata Savitri Purnima' in Mumbai on June 24, 2021. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
A married Hindu woman offers prayers while circumambulating around a banyan tree tying a thread on the occasion of 'Vata Savitri Purnima' in Mumbai on June 24, 2021. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets soldiers of the new Ranger Regiment during a visit to mark Armed Forces Week, at the Aldershot Garrison in Aldershot, south west England on June 24, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / various sources / AFP)
Team Ineos Grenadiers' riders attend a training session two days ahead of the first stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, near Brest on July 24, 2021. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets soldiers of the new Ranger Regiment during a visit to mark Armed Forces Week, at the Aldershot Garrison in Aldershot, south west England on June 24, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / various sources / AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (R) interact as they stand among the concrete blocks on the "Field of Stelae" during a visit the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, on June 24, 2021. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
A fan poses sporting a wig with the rainbow colours before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 23, 2021. (Photo by KAI PFAFFENBACH / POOL / AFP)
France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris concedes the opening goal scored by Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the penalty spot during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Portugal and France at Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 23, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
A person waving the rainbow flag runs on the pitch as the Hungary players line up for the national anthems the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 23, 2021. (Photo by Matthias Hangst / POOL / AFP)
Germany fans cheer before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 23, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / POOL / AFP)
