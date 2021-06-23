24 hours in pictures, 23 June 2021
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in pictures
Pope Francis (L) greets faithful in a Spiderman costume during his weekly General Audience in the San Damaso courtyard, Vatican City, 23 June 2021. The Vatican the previous day issued a diplomatic protest against Italy's Zan draft bill which is aimed at punishing acts of discrimination and incitement to violence against gay, lesbian, transgender and disabled people. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
People pose as they commemorate the 35th anniversary of Diego Armando Maradona's goal against England in the Mexico 86 World Cup, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 22 June 2021. Argentinians commemorate on 22 June 2021, the 35 years anniversary of Diego Maradona's 'Goal of the 20th century' and branded as 'The hand of God' against England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Argentina won the final match against West Germany. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
People react near a car buried under rubble after a strong storm in Cressier, Switzerland, 23 June 2021. On the evening of 22 June severe weather conditions caused the Ruhault to flood and caused significant damage in the village of Cressier and Frochaux. The Neuchatel police and the emergency services of the Canton of Neuchatel worked all night to stabilize the situation. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
A Museum worker walks next to reconstructed Rembrandt's masterpiece 'The Night Watch' in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 22 June 2021 (issued 23 June 2021). The museum reconstructed lost sections of Rembrand's masterpiece 'The Night Watch' with advanced technology and the painting will be open for public viewing from 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL
Tibetan and Uyghur activists hold placards and wear masks during a protest against Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in front of the Olympics Museum in Lausanne on June 23, 2021 as some 200 participants took part to the protest. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
East Rand teachers wait to be vaccinated at Rabasotho Community Centre in Johannesburg, 23 June 2021, on the first day of the rollout of the vaccination for teachers. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Masiqhakaze Secondary School teacher Peter Lepale waits to be vaccinated at Rabasotho Community Centre in Johannesburg, 23 June 2021, on the first day of the rollout of the vaccine programme in the basic education sector. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Teachers queue to receive the Covid-19 vaccination at the Pretoria North Community Hall, 23 June 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Betty Mbatha an assistant teacher at Alma School for mentally and physically disabled children recieves the Covid-19 vaccination, 23 June 2021, Pretoria North Community Hall, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Debbie Minnaar an assistant teacher at Alma School for mentally and physically disabled children receives the Covid-19 vaccination, 23 June 2021, Pretoria North Community Hall, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Men refresh themselves seating on a water-jets fountain in Moscow, Russia, 23 June 2021. The temperature exceeded 36 degrees Celsius in Moscow. The weather in Moscow broke the temperature record high of the day, held since 1948, when meteorologists recorded +33.6. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
One of the cars in a convoy that drove around the Samrand to Woodmead area yesterday, 23 June 2021. The convoy was in protest against the Firearms Control Amendment Bill that is being proposed in which Self Defence will not be a valid reason for owning a firearm anymore amongst many other things that are rejected by firearms owners. The public has until to 5 July to make representations against the proposed bill. Picture: Neil McCartney
Dutch Outgoing prime minister and VVD-leader Mark Rutte during the debate on the final report of Leader of negotiations Mariette Hamer about government's coalition talks in the House of Representatives in The Hague, The Netherlands, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/BART MAAT
Afghan civilians show arms as they vow to fight side by side with the Afghan security forces to defend their regions, in Guzara district of Herat, Afghanistan, 23 June 2021. Around 500 residents of Guzara district of Herat province took arms to defend their areas against militants attack and violence. President Ashraf Ghani will travel to the United States on Thursday and seek military assistance amid surging violence and territorial loss to the Taliban. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE
Elderly women sit inside a classroom as they wait to receive a second dose of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Karyabinayak School in Lalitpur, Nepal, 23 June 2021. The Lalitpur Metropolitan City started inoculating a second dose of Covishield vaccine for people over 77 years of age. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A buoy lies on the shore at the drought-stricken Lake Mendocino in Ukiah, California, USA, 22 June 2021. Local water officials said the current drought conditions could be the driest year yet for Lake Mendocino. Neighboring city, Healdsburg, is under new orders to reduce its water use by 40 percent compared to a year ago. Many California counties are currently under a drought state of emergency with local Governor Gavin Newsom asking residents to conserve water. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
A woman walks in a field after planting rice, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 23 June 2021. According to Nepalese farmers, 2021 has so far featured adequate rainfall in the beginning of the monsoon season, so they have almost completed the rice plantation whereas in previous years they only managed to plant rice in July. The annual monsoon season in Nepal normally begins in mid-June, lasting until the end of August or early September. Sixty percent of Nepal's agriculture industry relies on monsoon rain while 40 percent is carried out through irrigation. Agriculture is a major contributor to the country's GDP EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (L) poses for a photo with his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn (R) during their meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 23 June 2021. Raab is in Cambodia on an official visit. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY
Indigenous people of various ethnicities leave the vicinity of the National Congress building after a confrontation with the police in Brasilia, Brazil, 22 June 2021. About a hundred indigenous people confronted the Brasilia Police at the gates of the National Congress, which the authorities have said they intended to enter by force and some armed with bows and arrows. Indigenous people are protesting against a bill, the (PL 490/2007), which provides a series of changes in the territorial rights guaranteed to indigenous peoples in the Federal Constitution of 1988. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
