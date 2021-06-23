24 hours in pictures, 23 June 2021

12/20

One of the cars in a convoy that drove around the Samrand to Woodmead area yesterday, 23 June 2021. The convoy was in protest against the Firearms Control Amendment Bill that is being proposed in which Self Defence will not be a valid reason for owning a firearm anymore amongst many other things that are rejected by firearms owners. The public has until to 5 July to make representations against the proposed bill. Picture: Neil McCartney