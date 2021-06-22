24 hours in pictures, 22 June 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in pictures
The remnants of the destroyed illegal cigarettes during a media event at Lehae La SARS in Brooklyn, Pretoria, 22 June 2021. The event was to showcase the work by Customs in intecepting and destroying illegal/illicit cigarettes which causes the country to lose lots of tax revenue. They also showcased some of their other work. Picture: Neil McCartney
A Customs official destroys illegal cigarettes during a media event at Lehae La SARS in Brooklyn, Pretoria, 22 June 2021. The event was to showcase the work by Customs in intecepting and destroying illegal/illicit cigarettes which causes the country to lose lots of tax revenue. They also showcased some of their other work. Picture: Neil McCartney
A Customs official about to destroy illegal cigarettes during a media event at Lehae La SARS in Brooklyn, Pretoria, 22 June 2021. The event was to showcase the work by Customs in intecepting and destroying illegal/illicit cigarettes which causes the country to lose lots of tax revenue. They also showcased some of their other work. Picture: Neil McCartney
A Customs official destroys illegal cigarettes during a media event at Lehae La SARS in Brooklyn, Pretoria, 22 June 2021. The event was to showcase the work by Customs in intecepting and destroying illegal/illicit cigarettes which causes the country to lose lots of tax revenue. They also showcased some of their other work. Picture: Neil McCartney
Counterfeit and illegal items on display during a media event at Lehae La SARS in Brooklyn, Pretoria, 22 June 2021. The event was to showcase the work by Customs in intecepting and destroying illegal/illicit cigarettes which causes the country to lose lots of tax revenue. They also showcased some of their other work. Picture: Neil McCartney
Relatives of Covid-19 victims spread their ashes in holes where they plant trees during a tribute to their loved ones and as part of the Ashes Fountain of Life program of the environmental NGO Colombia Reserva de Vida at the natural reserve of Paramo de Guerrero in Cogua municipality, near Bogota on June 21, 2021. - Colombia has officially recorded more than 100,000 Covid-19 deaths. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)
Belarusian women wearing clothes and holding umbrellas in colours of a Belarusian protest flag, march during a protest against the government and Belarusian President Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, 21 June 2021. Despite torture, arrests and criminal cases for having and showing symbols in national colours, Belarusian women continue to protest. According to the participants, the walk calls for empathy and solidarity with the victims of the ongoing repressions. The ribbon symbolizes blood from the heart, the scarf is the mourning for the dead, white dresses and an umbrella are a sign of purity and a better future. EPA-EFE/STR
A demonstrator throw a chair against with anti-riot gendarmes during a second protest to mark the second anniversary of the death of Steve Maia Canico, a Frenchman who died after falling in the river following a police raid during France's annual nationwide Fete de la Musique celebrations in 2019, in the city of Nantes on June 21, 2021. - Steve Maia Canico, 24-years-old, went missing on the night of June 21-22, 2019, after officers in the western city of Nantes moved in to disperse techno music fans attending a free concert as part of France's national music celebration day. Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP
Indian traditional wrestlers practice yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga on a dirt ground at Maharishi Dayanand Akhara, a traditional wrestling school in Sarfabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 21 June 2021. In December 2014, the United Nations (UN) declared 21 June as the International Day of Yoga after adopting a resolution proposed by Indian Prime Minister Modi. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
A Christie's employee poses with Swiss tennis Roger Federer's racket used at the London Olympics 2012 at the Christie's auction house, in London, Britain, 21 June 2021. An online auction of parts of the Swiss tennis player's equipment from various international tennis tournaments will take place from 23 June until 14 July to raise funds for the 'Roger Federer Foundation'. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
A picture taken with a drone shows people participating in the 2021 Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim at Sandy Bay beach in Hobart, Australia, 22 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
A picture taken with a drone shows people participating in the 2021 Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim at Sandy Bay beach in Hobart, Australia, 22 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ROB BLAKERS
Noord Taxi Rank Marshal Amos Qwabe (L) sanitizers Vuyani Mziki during Gauteng Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo's inspection of COVID - 19 compliance at Noord Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 22 June 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Gauteng Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo inspects COVID - 19 compliance at Noord Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 22 June 2021. Picture:Nigel Sibanda
Gauteng Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo inspects COVID - 19 compliance at Noord Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 22 June 2021. Picture:Nigel Sibanda
Miranda Jordan-Friedmann, founder of Women and Men Against Child Abuse, speaks at a press conference, 22 June 2021, in Sandton, ahead of an expected parole application by Donovan Moodley, convicted murderer of Leigh Matthews. Picture: Michel Bega
Luke Lamprecht, of Women and Men Against Child Abuse, speaks at a press conference, 22 June 2021, in Sandton, ahead of an expected parole application by Donovan Moodley, convicted murderer of Leigh Matthews. Picture: Michel Bega
Rob Matthews, father or murdered teenager Leigh Matthews, speaks at a press conference, 22 June 2021, in Sandton, ahead of an expected parole application by his daughter's convicted murderer Donovan Moodley. Picture: Michel Bega
A gallery assistant poses with the painting 'Buste de femme a la robe brune' (March 1939) by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso during a photocall of major summer auctions at Sotheby's Auction House in London, Britain, 22 June 2021. The British Art Marqee Sale and the Modern and Contemporary Art Marquee Sale will take place at Sotheby's in Londonon 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
A nun prays in the St. George Victorious church near Debar, Republic of North Macedonia, 28 May 2021. Just a few kilometers away from the border with Albania and after a two hour trip from Skopje, the Rajcica Monastery emerges in a bucolic spot as one of the hidden treasures of North Macedonia, a religious place devoted to prayer and meditation but also to the craft of hand-making of one of the most significant symbols in Orthodox Christian religion: the Mitre. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Workers leave their offices to participate in the 'Macrodrill' (Macrosimulacro) in Mexico City, Mexico, 21 June 2021. The earthquake drill carried out this 21 June in Mexico was 'a success' in the capital, with 99% of the loudspeakers emitting a seismic alert and the participation was 'very high,' reported the head of government of the city, Claudia Sheinbaum. EPA-EFE/Sáshenka Gutierrez
Empty boat docks on dry land on Browns Ravine Cove at the drought-stricken Folsom Lake in El Dorado Hills, California, USA, 21 June 2021. Many California counties are currently under a drought state of emergency with local Governor Gavin Newsom asking residents to conserve water. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
