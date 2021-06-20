48 hours in pictures, 20 June 2021
Pilot Alan Turner, flying Bumblebee, takes-off during a task at the South African Hot Air Balloon Championships in Skeerpoort, 19 June 2021. The championships took place from 16 to 20 June with pilot Marc Nuthall eventually being crowned the overall winner. Picture: Michel Bega
French President Emmanuel Macron leaves the polling booth before he votes at the polling station in Le Touquet, for the first round of the French regional elections on June 20, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / POOL / AFP)
Netters try to catch sardines at the Warner beach, south of Durban on June 20, 2021. The sardine run of southern Africa occurs from May through July when sardines move northwards along South Africa's East Coast.
This phenomenon attracts masses of fishermen and locals to the shores to watch the sardines and some catch and sell them. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
Fresh crates of sardines are seen for sale to members of the public at the Warner beach, south of Durban on June 20, 2021. The sardine run of southern Africa occurs from May through July when sardines move northwards along South Africa's East Coast.
This phenomenon attracts masses of fishermen and locals to the shores to watch the sardines and some catch and sell them. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
Yogis perform a sun salutation as part of World Yoga Day in Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 June 2021. Yoga has helped those practicing it with the stresses of living in the Coronavirus pandemic. World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. The United Nations has marked the day to raise awareness about the benefits of practising Yoga. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Yogis perform a sun salutation as part of World Yoga Day in Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 June 2021. Yoga has helped those practicing it with the stresses of living in the Coronavirus pandemic. World Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. The United Nations has marked the day to raise awareness about the benefits of practising Yoga. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A woman stands in front of members of a cultural sailing association sailing during the so-called “Red Regatta” on June 20, 2021 in Venice, Northeastern Italy. Organised by US artist Melissa Mc Gill, the “Red Regatta” gathers more than 50 Venetian traditional boats with sails in 52 shades of red. The event intends to celebrate the ancient Venetian maritime tradition and to raise awareness about the delicate balance between the city and the sea. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
Rodwell Khomazana (C), 9, is taken into the hopsital on a gurney at the Mediclinic Sandton Hospital in Sandton on June 19, 2021. Plastic surgeons in South Africa are preparing to reconstruct the face of a Zimbabwean boy mauled by a hyena during a night time church service last month.
Nine-year-old Rodwell Khomazana lost his nose, left eye, most of his upper lip, bits of his forehead and other parts of his face after the attack outside Harare on May 2. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP)
Staff working at the Mediclinic Sandton Hospital sings and cheers after the arrival of Rodwell Khomazan, 9 in Sandton on June 19, 2021. Plastic surgeons in South Africa are preparing to reconstruct the face of a Zimbabwean boy mauled by a hyena during a night time church service last month.
Nine-year-old Rodwell Khomazana lost his nose, left eye, most of his upper lip, bits of his forehead and other parts of his face after the attack outside Harare on May 2. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP)
Honda Spanish rider Marc Marquez races to win the German MotoGP Grand Prix at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal near Chemnitz, eastern Germany, on June 20, 2021. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)
Youth cool off in a pool of water during a hot summer day in Lahore on June 20, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the French Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul-Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France, on June 20, 2021. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)
A protestor secures a Brazilian flag next to roses placed by the NGO Rio de Paz on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, in memory of Brazil's half a million COVID-19 victims, on June 20, 2021. On the eve, Brazil became the second country after the United States to surpass 500,000 Covid-19 deaths as the South American giant grapples with a third wave of the pandemic. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
This photo taken on June 19, 2021 shows a handler interacting with dogs at the Dog In Town cafe in Bangkok. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
A serviceman prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station during early parliamentary elections in Yerevan on June 20, 2021. Armenians went to the polls on June 20, 2021 in early parliamentary elections which were called in an attempt to heal the country's divisions after a disastrous war with Azerbaijan, but which could spark post-vote protests. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP)
A priest wafts incense at the Bole Medhanialem Church in Addis Ababa, on June 20, 2021 during an early morning service as women congregate. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
People shop at a fish market in Kolkata on June 20, 2021 after West Bengal's state government eased lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Mainak BAGCHI / AFP)
A reporter looks at the buildings which will host the athletes during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, during a media tour of the Olympic Village in Tokyo on June 20, 2021. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
People take part in the LGBTQI+ Pride Parade in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on June 19, 2021. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP)
People watch pianist Yuka Shimizu play piano during a candlelight concert at Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 19, 2021. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
