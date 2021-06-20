48 hours in pictures, 20 June 2021

8/20

Rodwell Khomazana (C), 9, is taken into the hopsital on a gurney at the Mediclinic Sandton Hospital in Sandton on June 19, 2021. Plastic surgeons in South Africa are preparing to reconstruct the face of a Zimbabwean boy mauled by a hyena during a night time church service last month. Nine-year-old Rodwell Khomazana lost his nose, left eye, most of his upper lip, bits of his forehead and other parts of his face after the attack outside Harare on May 2. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP)