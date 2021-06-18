24 hours in pictures, 18 June 2021

4/21

Natalie Sutherland, the manager of Brainy Birds sings with Thula, a Moluccan Cockatoo that was subject to many years of hostile breeding practices resulting in many permanent injuries, but has regained her zest for life at Brainy Birds. She is not alone, there are a number of similar stories at Brainy Birds. The sanctuary takes care and nurtures all these birds in a safe environment. Brainy Birds is a registered NPO based in Edenvale that rescues and rehabilitates parrots that are abandoned, neglected or abused. They rely on funding from the public to take care of these birds. Picture: Neil McCartney