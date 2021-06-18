24 hours in pictures, 18 June 2021
Citizen Reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in Pictures
Members of the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Drill Squad parade at the opening of the new Protea Glen Fire Station in Soweto, 18 June 2021. The R50million fire station took 10 years to complete and is set to be manned by 50 firefighters. Picture: Michel Bega
Soweto residents protest at the opening of the new Protea Glen Fire Station in Soweto, 18 June 2021, saying they were not consulted about the building of the fire station, and calling for youth in the area to be employed at the station. The R50million fire station took 10 years to complete and is set to be manned by 50 firefighters. Picture: Michel Bega
Six-year-old Pearl Magoane at Nandi Primary School in Soweto tries on her new school shoes, 18 June 2021, donated as part of Liberty's annual Winter Shoe Drive. Since 2017 the initiative has donated 30 000 pairs of school shoes to underprivileged pupils across South Africa. Picture: Michel Bega
Natalie Sutherland, the manager of Brainy Birds sings with Thula, a Moluccan Cockatoo that was subject to many years of hostile breeding practices resulting in many permanent injuries, but has regained her zest for life at Brainy Birds. She is not alone, there are a number of similar stories at Brainy Birds. The sanctuary takes care and nurtures all these birds in a safe environment. Brainy Birds is a registered NPO based in Edenvale that rescues and rehabilitates parrots that are abandoned, neglected or abused. They rely on funding from the public to take care of these birds. Picture: Neil McCartney
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon and Founder and CEO of Lupa Systems, James Murdoch speak onstage during Looking Back & Looking Forward at Tribeca X - 2021 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 18, 2021 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival/AFP (Photo by Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 17: Cory Henry performs onstage for The National Museum of African American Music Celebration of Legends Benefit Concert at Ryman Auditorium on June 17, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 18: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris deplanes at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on June 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Vice President Harris is visiting Atlanta as part of a nationwide tour to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. Megan Varner/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Spectators wait for the start of the men's singles quarter final tennis match between Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Britain's Daniel Evans after rain delayed the start of play at the ATP Championships tournament at Queen's Club in west London on June 18, 2021. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) talks to WWII French veterans Colette Marin-Catherine, one of the last survivor of the Kieffer Commando (2ndL) and a Resistance fighter (2ndR), as Army chief of staff Thierry Burkhard (L) watches during a WWII ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of late French General Charles de Gaulle's resistance call from London on June 18, 1940, at the Mont Valerien, in Suresnes, near Paris, on June 18, 2021. (Photo by Michel Euler / POOL / AFP)
French Army chief of staff Thierry Burkhard poses during a WWII ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of late French General Charles de Gaulle's resistance call from London on June 18, 1940, at the Mont Valerien, in Suresnes, near Paris, on June 18, 2021. (Photo by Michel Euler / POOL / AFP)
A woman with a swastika (an ancient Indo-Iranian symbol) tattooed on her hand stands holding a ballot at a polling station in Iran's capital Tehran on June 18, 2021, during the 2021 presidential election. - Iranians voted on June 18 in a presidential election in which ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi is seen as all but certain to coast to victory after all serious rivals were barred from running. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Women voters pose with their stamped national identity booklets (Shenasnameh) after voting at a polling station polling station in Iran's capital Tehran on June 18, 2021, during the 2021 presidential election. - Iranians voted on June 18 in a presidential election in which ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi is seen as all but certain to coast to victory after all serious rivals were barred from running. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
A voter shows his stamped national identity booklet (Shenasnameh) after voting at a polling station polling station in Iran's capital Tehran on June 18, 2021, during the 2021 presidential election. - Iranians voted on June 18 in a presidential election in which ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi is seen as all but certain to coast to victory after all serious rivals were barred from running. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
People arrive to board a restaurant boat of French group Sodexo's "Bateaux Parisiens" for a croisiere-lunch on the Seine River in Paris on June 18, 2021. (Photo by Eric PIERMONT / AFP)
Kraigg Brathwaite (R) of West Indies tosses the coin as Dean Elgar (C) of South Africa and match referee Sir Richie Richardson (L) look on during day 1 of the 2nd Test between South Africa and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 18, 2021. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP)
Sweden's players celebrate at the end of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Sweden and Slovakia at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 18, 2021. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL / AFP)
Sweden's defender Victor Lindelof (R) talks to Slovakia's midfielder Juraj Kucka (L) during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Sweden and Slovakia at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 18, 2021. (Photo by MAXIM SHEMETOV / POOL / AFP)
This picture taken near the village of Sotk, Armenia, on June 18, 2021 shows Azerbaijan's flag (L) and Armenia's flag flying at a border check point between the countries. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP)
Palestinian Muslim worshipers walk outside the Dome of the Rock mosque at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, Islam's third holiest site, on June 18, 2021. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
A member of Israeli security forces takes aim with a rubber-coated bullet launcher as Palestinians protest following Friday prayers on June 18, 2021, in response to chants by Israeli ultranationalists targeting Islam's Prophet Mohammed in the March of Flags earlier this week. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shelters from the rain under an umbrella as she arrives at Kensington Palace to meet with a group of parents who have helped her understand the importance of providing support for parents during the earliest years of children's lives, as she marks the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in London on June 18, 2021. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / POOL / AFP)
