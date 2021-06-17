24 hours in pictures, 17 June 2021

4/20

An elderly women comes off the hill side after she and her friends dug all morning in the hope of finding a gem as thousands of people dig for what they beleive are diamonds on the side of a hill near Ladysmith, South Africa, 17 June 2021.The first alleged diamond was found a week ago and since then thousands have flocked to the hill to dig for gems. The South African Department of mineral resources has stated it will come to the site to test the stones but until then thousands are hoping they will be diamonds. With the South African economy suffering due to the Covid-19 Corona virus and other long term factors and with unemployment at 33% the dream of making a fast buck with the gems is driving many to dig into the hard earth for the illusive clear gems. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook