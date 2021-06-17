24 hours in pictures, 17 June 2021
Charity Mbuli recieves her vaccination at the Esangweni clinic in Tembisa, 17 June 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
The Phelophepa healthcare train visits Olifantsfontein station in Tembisa, 17 June 2021. The train provides health care at various places throughout the country and will be going to Dube station in Soweto next Monday. Picture: Neil McCartney
People queue for their Covid 19 vaccinations as the Phelophepa healthcare train visits Olifantsfontein station in Tembisa, 17 June 2021. The train provides health care at various places throughout the country and will be going to Dube station in Soweto next Monday. Picture: Neil McCartney
An elderly women comes off the hill side after she and her friends dug all morning in the hope of finding a gem as thousands of people dig for what they beleive are diamonds on the side of a hill near Ladysmith, South Africa, 17 June 2021.The first alleged diamond was found a week ago and since then thousands have flocked to the hill to dig for gems. The South African Department of mineral resources has stated it will come to the site to test the stones but until then thousands are hoping they will be diamonds. With the South African economy suffering due to the Covid-19 Corona virus and other long term factors and with unemployment at 33% the dream of making a fast buck with the gems is driving many to dig into the hard earth for the illusive clear gems. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 17: Tristen Ulett of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Women’s 100m freestyle during Day Five of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 17, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. Tom Pennington/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Fans pose for photos next to U.S. Open letters during a fog-delayed first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California. Harry How/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Members of the US and Moroccan special forces disembark off a CH-47 Chinook military helicopter as they take part in the "African Lion" military exercise near the city of Tifnit in southwestern Morocco on June 17, 2021. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
North Macedonia's goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski reacts after losing the UEFA EURO 2020 Group C football match between Ukraine and North Macedonia at the National Arena in Bucharest on June 17, 2021. (Photo by MARKO DJURICA / POOL / AFP)
Supporters of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo sing and dance ahead of his arrival in Abidjan on June 17, 2021. - Former president Laurent Gbagbo was returning to Ivory Coast on June 17, 2021 for the first time in nearly a decade, after he was cleared of crimes against humanity and his once-bitter rival welcomed him back in the name of reconciliation. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks during her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 17, 2021. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP)
France's Ugo Humbert returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev (unseen) during the round of 16 men's singles match of the ATP 500 Halle Open tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, on June 17, 2021. (Photo by CARMEN JASPERSEN / AFP)
A Belgium supporter waits for the start of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Belgium at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 17, 2021. (Photo by STUART FRANKLIN / POOL / AFP)
A man rows a boat in Dal Lake as the sun sets in Srinagar on June 17, 2021. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
Belgium supporters wait for the start of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Belgium at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 17, 2021. (Photo by STUART FRANKLIN / POOL / AFP)
Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel arrives to warm up before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Belgium at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 17, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / POOL / AFP)
A man smokes as he walks down a street with pedestrians in downtown Nantes, on June 17, 2021, as people are allowed in France to remove face masks when outside for the first time since autumn 2020. - The easing of coronavirus rules came as authorities hailed a rapid decline in new cases on the eve of summer holidays. The nationwide curfew of 11 pm will also be lifted ahead of schedule on June 20, 2021. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
Heads of state and government of Estonia, Ireland, Poland, Greece and Slovenia meet in video conference with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, on June 17, 2021. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / POOL / AFP)
Bolivia's former president (2003-2005) Carlos Mesa arrives at the Prosecutor's Office to present testimony in the alleged 2019 coup d'etat probe, in La Paz on June 17, 2021. - Former Bolivian president Jeanine Anez was arrested last March on charges linked to the ousting of her predecessor Evo Morales -in what he claims was a coup d'etat- and sentenced to four months pre-trial detention, which centrist Mesa has described as "arbitrary, illegal, and a violation of her human rights." (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)
A cardboard cutout likeness of Roger Federer (C) is seen among others replacing the public among empty seats ahead of the start of the ATP Championships tournament in Halle, western Germany, on June 17, 2021. (Photo by CARMEN JASPERSEN / AFP)
Supporters of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo sing and dance in the popular neighbourhood of Yopougon in Abidjan on June 16, 2021. - Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo will return to Ivory Coast on June 17, 2021 for the first time in ten years after being acquitted for crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
