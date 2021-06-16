24 hours in pictures, 16 June 2021
Citizen Reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in Pioctures
Residents carry the South African flag during a march through the streets of Soweto by South African's wanting the removal of foreign residents from the area as well as the eviction of people from various local buildings, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 June 2021. 'Illigal residents'; or foreigners where removed, along with some South Africa students, from a nearby post office that had been taken over as an illegal commune. The country has been blighted by xenophobia attacks on foreigners over the past years and most recently people where evicted from their shops in Soweto overnight. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
A lone priest stands next to the road calling for a stop to xenophobic violence prior to a march through the streets of Soweto by South African's wanting the removal of foreign residents from the area as well as the eviction of people from various local buildings, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 June 2021. 'Illigal residents'; or foreigners where removed, along with some South Africa students, from a nearby post office that had been taken over as an illegal commune. The country has been blighted by xenophobia attacks on foreigners over the past years and most recently people where evicted from their shops in Soweto overnight. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
Illegal residents of a post office are evicted during a march through the streets of Soweto by South African's wanting the removal of foreign residents from the area as well as the eviction of people from various local buildings, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 June 2021. 'Illegal' residents'; or foreigners where removed, along with some South Africa students, from a nearby post office that had been taken over as an illegal commune. The country has been blighted by xenophobia attacks on foreigners over the past years and most recently people where evicted from their shops in Soweto overnight. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
This handout photo taken and released by Dawei Watch on June 16, 2021 shows protesters taking part in a demonstration against the military coup in Dawei. (Photo by Handout / DAWEI WATCH / AFP)
Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo lays wrath at Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum at Orlando West, Soweto, 16 June 2021, to commemorate the role of the students in the struggle against apartheid and role played by the school children who took part in the Soweto protests of 1976, many of whom were shot by the apartheid police while protesting against the sub-standard of education in black schools in South Africa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 16: Capetonians from a diverse section of Cape Flats march in Belhar on Youth Day in support of peace to put an end to gang violence and innocent killings on June 16, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group handed a memorandum to the Belhar Police Station which calls to increase police visibility and patrols and a more competent police services among other demands. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Anti-vaxxers demonstrate at the Union Buildings, 16 June 2021, holding placards that read "Covid vaccines kill", "Covid is a lie to steal billions" and "Covid is a banker / government scam". Picture: Michel Bega
A racegoer gestures on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London on June 16, 2021. - Royal Ascot reopened its doors Tuesday to 12,000 racing fans a day but the coronavirus will still take a significant financial toll on the event. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
A portrait of Freelance journalist for the New York Times, Jeffery Moyo poses for a photograph after his release from detention at the Bulawayo prison in Bulawayo on June 16, 2021. - A Zimbabwean freelance reporter for the New York Times was granted bail on June 15, 2021, three weeks after he was arrested over claims he helped two foreign colleagues enter the country fraudulently.
He was released from detention on June 16, 2021. (Photo by Zinyange Auntony / AFP)
A pedestrian walks past a sign welcoming members of the public back to the town centre, but asking them to adhere to government guidleines, in Blackburn, north west England on June 16, 2021. - The UK government on Monday announced a four-week delay to the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England due to a surge in infections caused by Delta, which first appeared in India. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
US President Joe Biden smiles as he arrives at Villa La Grange in Geneva for the US-Russia summit on June 16, 2021. (Photo by DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL / AFP)
(From L) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US President Joe Biden, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet at the 'Villa la Grange' in Geneva on June 16, 2021. (Photo by DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL / AFP)
Journalists and staff walk towards a board displaying photos of Chinese astronauts a day before China's first crewed mission to its new space station, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on June 16, 2021. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
Finland's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky wears a shit with a greeting to Denmark's Christian Eriksen prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Finland and Russia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 16, 2021. (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL / AFP)
People walk past restaurants while a shinkansen, or high speed bullet train leaves Tokyo on June 16, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden prior to the US-Russia summit at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva on June 16, 2021. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
A Russia fan attends the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Finland and Russia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 16, 2021. (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL / AFP)
People shop at a crowded market after the authorities eased a lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on June 16, 2021. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)
A security officer disinfects the stairs to be used to disembark by Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Cointrin airport ahead of his meeting with US President in Geneva on June 16, 2021. (Photo by MARTIAL TREZZINI / POOL / AFP)
Scotland's Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, (R), accompanied by consultant surgeon Campbell Roxburgh, watches a surgical robot at work at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, Scotland on June 16, 2021, where he announced that the Scottish Government will buy 10 new surgical robots at a total cost of 20 million pounds (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
