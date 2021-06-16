24 hours in pictures, 16 June 2021

2/21

A lone priest stands next to the road calling for a stop to xenophobic violence prior to a march through the streets of Soweto by South African's wanting the removal of foreign residents from the area as well as the eviction of people from various local buildings, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 June 2021. 'Illigal residents'; or foreigners where removed, along with some South Africa students, from a nearby post office that had been taken over as an illegal commune. The country has been blighted by xenophobia attacks on foreigners over the past years and most recently people where evicted from their shops in Soweto overnight. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook