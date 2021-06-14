24 hours in pictures, 14 June 2021
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in Pictures
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 14: Supporters at the Durban High Court for pre-trial hearing on June 14, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the accused face charges of fraud, money laundering, and racketeering that stem from a 2017 Durban Solid Waste tender amounting to over R400 million that was issued by the eThekwini municipality in 2017 while Zandile Gumede was the mayor. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 14: Sipho Nzuza, suspended Ethekwini city manager appears at the Durban High Court for pre-trial hearing on June 14, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the accused face charges of fraud, money laundering, and racketeering that stem from a 2017 Durban Solid Waste tender amounting to over R400 million that was issued by the eThekwini municipality in 2017 while Zandile Gumede was the mayor. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 14: Ladies supporters at the Durban High Court for pre-trial hearing on June 14, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the accused face charges of fraud, money laundering, and racketeering that stem from a 2017 Durban Solid Waste tender amounting to over R400 million that was issued by the eThekwini municipality in 2017 while Zandile Gumede was the mayor. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - JUNE 14: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two June 14, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Vice President Harris is traveling to Greenville, South Carolina, as part of a nationwide tour to encourage people to get vaccinated and highlight the administration's Covid vaccination efforts and initiatives. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 14: Mara Newman of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Women’s 100m backstroke during Day Two of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 14, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. Tom Pennington/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
This court-sketch made on June 14, 2021 shows Willy Bardon (2nd L) in the defendant box during his appeal trial, after he was sentenced in December 2019 to thirty years' imprisonment for the kidnapping, rape and death of Elodie Kulik in 2002, before the Assize Court of Douai on June 14, 2021. (Photo by Benoit PEYRUCQ / AFP)
Scotland's coach Steve Clarke looks on from the touchline during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14, 2021. (Photo by LEE SMITH / POOL / AFP)
Geneva's landmark fountain, known as "Jet d'Eau", is seen behind fences and a barbed wire on June 14, 2021 in Geneva, ahead of the June 16 summit between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. - Biden will attend the summit on June 16, 2021, after a week of meeting allies from the G7, European Union and NATO, with tensions between Moscow and Washington at their highest in years over a long list of disputes. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
An armed police boat sails past Geneva's landmark fountain, known as "Jet d'Eau", on June 14, 2021 in Geneva, ahead of the June 16 summit between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. - Biden will attend the summit on June 16, 2021, after a week of meeting allies from the G7, European Union and NATO, with tensions between Moscow and Washington at their highest in years over a long list of disputes. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
A man looks at a graffiti mural depicting an Israeli soldier with a bulldozer about to demolish a Palestinian house, drawn by Palestinian artist Taqi Spateen, along Israel's controversial separation barrier in the city of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, on June 14, 2021. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)
Protesters hold up placards at a demonstration against government lockdown restrictions in Parliament Square in central London on June 14, 2021. - Britain was on Monday widely expected to delay the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions due to a surge of infections caused by the Delta variant. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
Croatia's Marin Cilic (R) practices beneath a poster of Britain's Andy Murray ahead of his first round match against Austria's Sebastian Ofner during the ATP Championships tournament at Queen's Club in west London on June 14, 2021. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (C), French European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L) and Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg (R) greet each others during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2021. - Leaders of NATO countries warned Russia on June 14, 2021, that there could be no return to normal relations between Moscow and the military alliance until it complies with international law, and that China's increasingly aggressive behaviour, including cyber warfare and building nuclear warheads, poses "systemic challenges" to international law and security. (Photo by Francois Mori / POOL / AFP)
A woman uses her smartphone sitting in the stands before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Poland and Slovakia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 14, 2021. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / POOL / AFP)
Women hold up the image of leader of the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) Maryam Rajavi, as supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Irans (NCRI) and Iranref Association (Iranian Pro-Democracy Community), wave the NCRI flag, protest in front of the American Embassy, as the US President attends a two-day NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, 2021. - The poster (R) is of the leader of the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) Massoud Rajavi, who diappeared in 2003, and who is the husband of Maryam Rajavi. (Photo by Juliette Bruynseels / AFP)
Supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Irans (NCRI) and Iranref Association (Iranian Pro-Democracy Community), protest in front of the American Embassy, as the US President attends a two-day NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, 2021. (Photo by Juliette Bruynseels / AFP)
The match between Australia's John Millman and US player Reilly Opelka is reflected in a spectator's sunglasses at the ATP Championships tournament at Queen's Club in west London on June 14, 2021. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Spanish Oceanographic Institute (IEO)'s vessel Angeles Alvarino leaves the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife on June 14, 2021. - Spanish rescuers were trawling the seabed for the body of a toddler in waters off Tenerife after investigators said they believed she -- like her sister -- had been killed by their father. The case has shocked Spain, and crowds demonstrated at town halls across the country to protest domestic violence after similar gatherings over the weekend. The girls, aged one and six, were reported missing on April 27 after being taken away by their father, Tomas Gimeno. Investigators fear he abducted and killed them. (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN / AFP)
Spanish Oceanographic Institute (IEO)'s vessel Angeles Alvarino is pictured in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife on June 14, 2021. - Spanish rescuers were trawling the seabed for the body of a toddler in waters off Tenerife after investigators said they believed she -- like her sister -- had been killed by their father. The case has shocked Spain, and crowds demonstrated at town halls across the country to protest domestic violence after similar gatherings over the weekend. The girls, aged one and six, were reported missing on April 27 after being taken away by their father, Tomas Gimeno. Investigators fear he abducted and killed them. (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN / AFP)
Austrian actress Verena Altenberger (C) and German actor Lars Eidinger (R) pose with President of the Salzburg Festival Helga Rabl-Stadler in Salzburg, Austria on June 14, 2021, as preparations are underway for the 2021 edition of the Salzburger Festspiele, the city's festival for opera, drama and concerts. - The Salzburg Festival celebrated its centenary in 2020, the 2021 edition will take place from July 17 to August 31, 2021. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP)
