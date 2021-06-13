In Pics: Comrades Centenary Hope Challenge Virtual Race
Michel Bega
The 2021 Comrades Marathon was scheduled to take place on this day but due to the Covid-19 pandemic was cancelled. Participating runners could complete 5km, 10km, 21,1km, 45km and 90km routes.
Runners follow the Run Zone Athletics Club route as they take part in the Comrades Centenary Hope Challenge Virtual Race, 13 June 2021, in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
Picture: Michel Bega
