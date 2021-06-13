Multimedia
Multimedia
Michel Bega
Multimedia Editor
1 minute read
13 Jun 2021
1:19 pm

In Pics: Comrades Centenary Hope Challenge Virtual Race

Michel Bega

The 2021 Comrades Marathon was scheduled to take place on this day but due to the Covid-19 pandemic was cancelled. Participating runners could complete 5km, 10km, 21,1km, 45km and 90km routes.

