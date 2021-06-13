In Pics: Comrades Centenary Hope Challenge Virtual Race

1/14

Runners follow the Run Zone Athletics Club route as they take part in the Comrades Centenary Hope Challenge Virtual Race, 13 June 2021, in Johannesburg. The 2021 Comrades Marathon was schedule to take place on this day but due to the Covid-19 pandemic was cancelled. Participating runners could complete 5km, 10km, 21,1km, 45km and 90km routes. Picture: Michel Bega