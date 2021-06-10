24 hours in pictures, 10 June 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in pictures
1/20
Misak indigenous clash with riot police during a protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque in Bogota on June 9, 2021. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
2/20
A sculpture of a naked woman is seen in a water feature at the Circa Gallery as part of the Keyes Art Mile in Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 June 2021. The street has become an art mile involving galleries such as Circa and Everard Read as well as various restaurants that bring the public to the street in the heart of the Rosebank area of Johannesburg. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
3/20
A eclipsed sun rises over New York City on June 10, 2021 seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. Northeast states in the U.S. will see a rare eclipsed sunrise, while in other parts of the Northern Hemisphere, this annular eclipse will be seen as a visible thin outer ring of the sun's disk that is not completely covered by the smaller dark disk of the moon, a so-called "ring of fire". (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)
4/20
Pupils, wearing protective glasses, look at the partial solar eclipse in Schiedam on June 10, 2021. A solar eclipse will be visible over the Earth's northern hemisphere on June 10, 2021 with parts of Canada and Siberia privy to the best view of the celestial event.The eclipse will be partial, which means the people in its shadow won't be plunged into daytime darkness. (Photo by Marco de Swart / ANP / AFP)
5/20
A partial solar eclipse rises over bridges crossing the East River in New York, New York, USA, 10 June 2021. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbera) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in an imperfect alignment. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
6/20
A partial Solar Eclipse can be seen behind the the dark clouds in the sky over the statue of Jubilee park in Brussels, Belgium, 10 June 2021. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbera) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in an imperfect alignment. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET
7/20
Residents burn tyres at the corner of Chris Hani and Modjaji Streets at Pimville in Soweto, 10 June 2021. Residents have been without electricity for the past week. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
8/20
Goats walk past an electricity substation were a transformer was stolen at San Valley at Pimville Zone 7 in Soweto, 10 June 2021. Residents have been without electricity for for 11 months. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
9/20
Tholoana Sewpal helps her 13-year-old son Christiano with Beurer Nebuliser IH 21 which turns liquid asthma medicine into a fine mist at her home at Pimville in Soweto, 10 June 2021. After residents have been without electricity for the past week. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
10/20
Members of staff adjust a butterfly themed jacket made for Mick Jagger at the L'Wren Scott Collection photocall at Christie's Auction House in London, Britain, 10 June 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
11/20
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks at a press conference, 10 June 2021, at the party headquarters in Braamfontein. Among other topics discussed Malema called for schools to be closed as the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is upon us, and also took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government for its slow pace of administering vaccines. Picture: Michel Bega
12/20
Workers carry out maintenance work on a fishing vessel at Kasimedu fishing harbour after the government eased a lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in Chennai on June 10, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
13/20
Indigenous people of various ethnic groups protest at one of the entrances to the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil, 09 June 2021. Indigenous demand the demarcation of their lands and protest against the bill, the (PL 490/2007), defended by the ruralista bench, and which provides a series of changes in the territorial rights guaranteed to indigenous peoples in the Federal Constitution of 1988, making the demarcation of indigenous lands unfeasible and opening demarcated lands for the most diverse economic companies, such as agribusiness, mining and construction of hydroelectric plants, among other measures. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves
14/20
A car is submerged by flood water in Traralgon, Victoria, Australia, 10 June 2021. Thousands of Victorians have been left without power as wild winds and flooding hit the state. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
15/20
Works from solo exhibition by Michael MacGarry is pictured at the Circa Gallery in Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 June 2021. The show called 'SUPER STRUCTURE' looks at the dynamics of natural resource extraction, registers of human infrastructural development and the attendant climate crisis coupled with critical engagements with the ontology of art making itself. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
16/20
Members of the public visit the 'Mount Recyclemore' sculpture depicting the G7 leaders at Sandy Acres, St Ives, Cornwall, Britain, 10 June 2021. Artist Joe Rush has created sculptures of the G7 leaders inspired by Mount Rushmore. The artwork is made from discarded electronics illustrating the growing problem of e-waste. Britain is hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall from 11 to 13 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JON ROWLEY
17/20
An Afghan boy works at a brick kiln in Sarhood district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 10 June 2021. Labourers, most of whom work barefoot and without gloves, earn from three to seven US dollars a day depending on their working hours and the number of bricks they make, some of them children as young as four or five years old. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI
18/20
Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic in action during her women's singles semifinal against Maria Sakkari of Greece at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 10 June 2021. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
19/20
A scene during a rehearsal of the multidisciplinary show 'Iyagbon's Mirror' by the company Onyrikon in collaboration with the Nigerian artist Samson Ogiamien and the Edo Cultural Art Forum, at the 'Cave of Arzo', Switzerland, 09 June 2021 (issued 10 June 2021). The show broaches the issue of the many ritual objects of African heritage, now kept in ethnographic museums. The performance will then take place in several ethnographic museums and festivals of performing arts in Switzerland and Europe. EPA-EFE/Francesca Agosta
20/20
A Romanian honor guard soldier stands still as three military aircraft carriers are crossing the sky during a ceremony held at the Unknown Soldier Memorial, in Carol I Park, on the occasion of the Heroes' Day commemoration, in Bucharest, Romania, 10 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Read more on these topics