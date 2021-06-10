24 hours in pictures, 10 June 2021

13/20

Indigenous people of various ethnic groups protest at one of the entrances to the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil, 09 June 2021. Indigenous demand the demarcation of their lands and protest against the bill, the (PL 490/2007), defended by the ruralista bench, and which provides a series of changes in the territorial rights guaranteed to indigenous peoples in the Federal Constitution of 1988, making the demarcation of indigenous lands unfeasible and opening demarcated lands for the most diverse economic companies, such as agribusiness, mining and construction of hydroelectric plants, among other measures. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves