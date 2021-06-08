24 hours in pictures, 8 June 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in pictures
1/19
Architect Sumayya Vally poses during a photocall in the new 20th Serpentine Pavilion at the Serpentine Gallery in London, Britain, 08 June 2021. The 20th Serpentine Pavilion, which was designed by the Johannesburg-based practice 'Counterspace' and directed by Sumayya Vally, will open to the public on 11 June 2021. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
2/19
People attend the 'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' art exhibit at the Pullman Yards in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 07 June 2021. The ongoing exhibition features a 20,000 square foot light and sound experience of Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh's work and life. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
3/19
Police in riot gear arrest environmental activists at the Line 3 pipeline pumping station near the Itasca State Park, Minnesota on June 7, 2021. - Line 3 is an oil sands pipeline which runs from Hardisty, Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin in the United States. In 2014, a new route for the Line 3 pipeline was proposed to allow an increased volume of oil to be transported daily. While that project has been approved in Canada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota, it has sparked continued resistance from climate justice groups and Native American communities in Minnesota. While many people are concerned about potential oil spills along Line 3, some Native American communities in Minnesota have opposed the project on the basis of treaty rights and calling President Biden to revoke the permits and halt construction. (Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP)
4/19
A sign to the entrance to the Olievenhoutbosch Police station, 8 June 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles
5/19
Hedvig Karakas (in white) of Hungary and Ketelyn Nascimento of Brazil fight in women's -57kg category of World Judo Championships in Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena, Budapest, Hungary, 08 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Szigetvary
6/19
People in protective suits carry a coffin of a person who died with COVID-19 at a graveyard in Setia Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 08 June 2021. According to Health director-general Noor Hisham the total COVID-19 cases recorded in Malaysia till 08 June is 627,652 cases. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
7/19
A person walking along a street takes cover under an umbrella as a rickshaw transits by on a rainy day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 June 2021. The summer monsoon season in Bangladesh is witnessed from June through mid-October. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
8/19
A dog refuses to walk through the water fountain on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 07 June 2021. Temperatures rose to more than 90F (32.2C) for the third consecutive day. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
9/19
Dube residents protest for electricity at the corner of Mncube Street and Mahalefele Drive in Soweto, 8 June 2021. Residents are demanding electricity be restored in the area. It is alleged that residents have been without electricity for the past eight months. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
10/19
Dube residents protest for electricity at the corner of Mncube Street and Mahalefele Drive in Soweto, 8 June 2021. Residents are demanding electricity be restored in the area. It is alleged that residents have been without electricity for the past eight months. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
11/19
A woman walks past a mural depicting former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, in Belgrade on June 8, 2021. International judges will give their verdict on June 8, 2021 on an appeal by former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic against his genocide conviction over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, a UN court said on June 4, 2021. Mladic was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for overseeing the massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys, and for war crimes and crimes against humanity in general during the 1992-95 Bosnian war. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)
12/19
Ex-Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic imitates taking pictures as he sits in the defendant box prior to the hearing of the final verdict on appeal against his genocide conviction over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's worst act of bloodshed since World War II, on June 8, 2021 at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague. (Photo by Jerry Lampen / ANP / AFP)
13/19
Palestinian youths clash with Israeli security forces in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on June 8, 2021. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
14/19
A maintenance crew cleans power lines using an helicopter in front of the solar tower of Israel's Ashalim power station, a solar power station in the Negev desert near the kibbutz of Ashalim, on June 8, 2021. - The 240-meter tower is part of a 121-megawatt solar thermal power plant which concentrates the sun's heat from thousands of small mirrors onto a boiler mounted on the tower, the latter producing high-temperature steam used to generate electricity. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
15/19
A fishing boat is seen in the Arabian sea near Girgaum Chowpatty beach in Mumbai on June 8, 2021 (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)
16/19
Farmers sort out harvested potatoes at a field in the Bardarash district, near the Kurdish city of Dohuk, in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, on June 8, 2021. (Photo by SAFIN HAMED / AFP)
17/19
People hold placard with a portrait of French journalist Olivier Dubois in Paris on June 8, 2021 during a gathering in his support aftre he was kidnapped in Northern Mali in April by a jihadist group with links to Al-Qaeda, according to a video circulating on social media. - Olivier Dubois has worked as a freelance journalist in Mali since 2015, covering the country's jihadist conflict for French weekly Le Point, as well as the left-of-centre daily Liberation. In the undated hostage video published on May 5, 2021, the 46-year-old said he was abducted on April 8 in Gao, northern Mali, by the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the biggest jihadist alliance in the Sahel. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)
18/19
A health worker checks the body temperature of a passenger during a Covid-19 coronavirus screening as she arrives with her child at a railway platform on a long distance train, in Mumbai on June 8, 2021. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
19/19
This aerial photo taken on June 8, 2021 shows an image formed by flowers and crops commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Hangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province. (Photo by STR / AFP)
Read more on these topics