24 hours in pictures, 7 June 2021

12/20

An aerial photo made with a drone shows, the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 June 2021. Due to global heating, blanket of mucus-like substance in Marmara sea increasing day by day threatens fishing industry and the environment. According the media reports, sea snot, which is formed as a result of the proliferation of microalgae called phytoplankton in the sea, has descended 30 meters from the surface in some regions on the Marmara sea. The biggest reason for this is that the water temperature in the Marmara sea is 2.5 degrees above the average of the last 40 years. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN