24 hours in pictures, 7 June 2021
View of a performance to pay tribute to the victims of police violence in the framework of the protests against the government of the Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Medellin, on June 6, 2021. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the 4th round match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
French driver Sebastien Ogier dives in the port of Olbia on June 06, 2021 after winning the Rally of Sardegna, 5th round of the FIA World Rally Championship. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
EFF members marching to Tshwane House in the Pretoria CBD where they handed over a memorandum demanding insourcing of security, credit control and waste management workers, 7 June 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A fruits vendor falls in sleep as he wait for customers at a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia, 07 June 2021. Global food commodity prices rose for the ninth straight month through February 2021, with sugar and vegetable oils rising the most. According to a Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report, the food price index, which tracks changes in international food commodity prices on a monthly basis, averaged 116.0 points in the previous month, 2.4 percent higher than January 2021, being the the highest for the last decade. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
Tourists snorkel in waters near a port in the city of Jeju, on South Korea's largest island of the same name, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
Sri Lankan people affected by the flood stand near his flooded house after heavy rainfall in Kaduwela suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 07 June 2021. Many parts of the island have been inundated due to heavy monsoon rains. According to the Sri Lanka Disaster Management Center, at least 17 people have been killed so far and more than 271,110 people affected across the country. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Community members set fire to a vehicle to protest the elections in the town of Arantepacua, municipality of Ocampo, in Michoacan, Mexico, 06 June 2021. The electoral colleges in Mexico began to close after a historic day in which more than 20,000 public positions were elected. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados
Australian surfer Sally Fitzgibbons wins the final of the women's category at the ISA World Surfing Games in Tamanique, El Salvador, 06 June 2021. Fitzgibbons qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura
An aerial photo made with a drone shows, the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, 06 June 2021. Due to global heating, blanket of mucus-like substance in Marmara sea increasing day by day threatens fishing industry and the environment. According the media reports, sea snot, which is formed as a result of the proliferation of microalgae called phytoplankton in the sea, has descended 30 meters from the surface in some regions on the Marmara sea. The biggest reason for this is that the water temperature in the Marmara sea is 2.5 degrees above the average of the last 40 years. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Bart Bles from the Netherlands on Kriskras DV clears an obstacle during the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Switzerland at the CSIO Show Jumping in St. Gallen, Switzerland, 06 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula before briefing media at Road Accident Fund Offices in Centurion, Johannesburg, 7 June 2021, during his update on the Road Accident Fund finances and its administration. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula (C) and Board Chairperson Thembi Msibi after briefing media at Road Accident Fund Offices in Centurion, Johannesburg, 7 June 2021, during his update on the Road Accident Fund finances and its administration. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
New interim Malian President, Colonel Assimi Goita (C), stands with members of the Supreme Court during his swearing in ceremony in Bamako on June 7, 2021. (Photo by ANNIE RISEMBERG / AFP)
A pedestrian wearing a face covering walks over Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in central London on June 7, 2021. The Delta variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in India, is estimated to be 40 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant that caused the last wave of infections in the UK, Britain's health minister said Sunday. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
Workers drying anchovies at a fishing village in Lhokseumawe, Aceh on June 7, 2021, as marine life in tropical waters declines when annual average sea temperature rises above 20 to 25 degree, a study found as researchers fear a drop of about 1,500 species at the Equator. (Photo by Azwar Ipank / AFP)
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus featuring a frontline medical staff as a guardian angel, in Navi Mumbai on June 7, 2021. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)
