48 hours in pictures, 6 June 2021
Citizen Reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekends events.
News in Pictures
1/20
Residents push a child sitting on an inflated inner-tube as they make their way through floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains in Kelaniya, on the outskirts of Colombo on June 6, 2021. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
2/20
Voters queue up at a polling station in Magdeburg's Art History museum on June 6, 2021, during regional elections in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. - Germans in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt are heading to the polls on June 6, with the far-right posing a tough challenge to Chancellor Merkel's conservatives in the final major test before the first general election in 16 years not to feature the veteran chancellor. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
3/20
Homeless men rest in front of closed shops after the state administration extended the partial lockdown and travel restrictions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Siliguri on June 6, 2021. (Photo by Diptendu DUTTA / AFP)
4/20
A nun attends the Pope's weekly Angelus prayer on June 06, 2021 at St. Peter's square in the Vatican. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP)
5/20
A woman fills out her ballot at a polling station in Magdeburg's Art History museum on June 6, 2021, during regional elections in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt. - Germans in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt are heading to the polls on June 6, with the far-right posing a tough challenge to Chancellor Merkel's conservatives in the final major test before the first general election in 16 years not to feature the veteran chancellor. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
6/20
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone (C) distributes free food packets to needy people amid Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on June 6, 2021. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
7/20
French air force's aerobatics demonstration unit "Patrouille de France" (PAF) performs during the official opening ceremony of the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer, on the 77th anniversary of D-Day, on June 6, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE MAHE / POOL / AFP)
8/20
A Peruvian resident prepares to cast her vote for the presidential election runoff in a polling station at the Ifema congress center in Madrid on June 6, 2021. - Peruvians will be faced with choosing the "lesser evil" between rightwing populist Keiko Fujimori and radical leftwing unionist Pedro Castillo when voting for their new president on Sunday. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
9/20
A Peruvian resident waits to cast her vote for the presidential election runoff in a polling station at the Ifema congress center in Madrid on June 6, 2021. - Peruvians will be faced with choosing the "lesser evil" between rightwing populist Keiko Fujimori and radical leftwing unionist Pedro Castillo when voting for their new president on Sunday. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
10/20
The pack rides past a cow during the eighth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, a 147km between La Lechere-Les-Bains and Les Gets on June 6, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
11/20
A Hungarian pointer named Rieke waits next to booth at a polling station on June 6, 2021 in Wittenberg, eastern Germany. - Germans in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt are heading to the polls on June 6, with the far-right posing a tough challenge to Chancellor Merkel's conservatives in the final major test before the first general election in 16 years not to feature the veteran chancellor. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)
12/20
The piper Jerome Levannier plays before the official opening ceremony of the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer, on the 77th anniversary of D-Day, on June 6, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE MAHE / POOL / AFP)
13/20
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, wearing a face covering due to Covid-19, leaves the BBC in central London on June 6, 2021, after appearing on the BBC political programme The Andrew Marr Show. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
14/20
People take part in a rally organised by Human Rights Watch to support the LGBT legislation in Shibuya district of Tokyo on June 6, 2021. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
15/20
Motorists get swab tests for Covid-19 at a checkpoint in Surabaya on June 6, 2021. (Photo by Juni Kriswanto / AFP)
16/20
South Korean Kim Jong-gak stands before a grave of his brother at the National Cemetery in Seoul on June 6, 2021 as South Korea marks Memorial Day remembering those killed in the 1950-53 Korean War. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
17/20
South Korean Jang Wan-ho (R) and Jang deok-ho (L) sit before a grave of their brother who died in the 1950-53 Korean War, at the National Cemetery in Seoul on June 6, 2021 as South Korea marks Memorial Day remembering those killed in the 1950-53 Korean War. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
18/20
Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Germany's Dominik Koepfer during their men's singles third round tennis match at the Philippe Chatrier court on Day 7 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 5, 2021. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP)
19/20
Canadian surfer Bethany Zelasko (R) is consoled by a teammate after being disqualified in the women's repechage round during the 2021 Isa World Surfing Games at the El Tunco beach in El Salvador, on June 5, 2021. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS / AFP)
20/20
Japanese surfer Kanoa Igarashi rides a wave in the men's main round during the 2021 Isa World Surfing Games at the El Tunco beach in El Salvador, on June 5, 2021. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS / AFP)
Read more on these topics