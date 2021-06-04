24 hours in pictures, 4 June 2021

16/20

Supporters of the candidate for the Presidency of Peru, Pedro Castillo, of the Peru Libre party, gather during an event marking the closure of his campaign ahead of the second round of presidental elections, in Plaza Dos de Mayo, in Lima, Peru, 03 June 2021. On 06 June, Castillo will face in the electoral contest Keiko Fujimori, of the Popular Force party, with whom he waged a tense political campaign, intensified in recent weeks. In the second presidential round, more than 25 million Peruvians are summoned to the polls to elect the person who will govern Peru for the next five years. EPA-EFE/Stringer