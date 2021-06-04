24 hours in pictures, 4 June 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in pictures
1/20
Students take part in the annual cleaning of "The Pillar of Shame", an art piece dedicated to the victims of the 1989 Beijing Tiananmen Square Massacre, at Hong Kong University in Hong Kong, China, 04 June 2021. For the second year in a row police banned the annual candlelight vigil in Victoria Park marking the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre citing ongoing public health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
2/20
Sailors participate in the annual long-distance dhow sailing race, known as al-Gaffal, near Sir Abu Nuair island towards Dubai, on June 4, 2021. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)
3/20
Former Chief of SA Air Force Lt Gen Zimpande Fabian Msimang, left, change of Command with Lt Gen Wiseman Simo Mbambo at the acceptance of command parade on June 03, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. Lt Gen WS Mbambo succeeds former Chief of Air Force, Lt Gen Zimpande Fabian Msimang who retired in September last year. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
4/20
Funa Nakayama of Japan in action during the women's semifinals at the Street Skateboarding World Championships at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, 04 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Riccardo Antimiani
5/20
Israeli security forces fire tear gas canisters at Palestinian protestors during clashes in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, on June 4, 2021, in the occupied West Bank. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
6/20
Stella Morris, Julian Assange's fiancee, poses in front of the sculpture 'AnythingToSay?' by Davide Dormino representing whistleblowers Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, installed on the Paquis pier, in front of the Geneva Jet d'Eau, in Geneva, Switzerland, 04 June 2021. EPA-EFE/MAGALI GIRARDIN
7/20
Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, of Repsol Honda team, in action during the second free training session for the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya motorcycling race at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, 04 June 2021. The race will be held next 06 June. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia
8/20
Dancers perform during the Afterpay's Future show at the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) 2021, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 04 June 2021. The AAFW2021 shows are presented from 31 May to 04 June 2021. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
9/20
Models perform during the Afterpay's Future show at the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) 2021, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 04 June 2021. The AAFW2021 shows are presented from 31 May to 04 June 2021. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
10/20
A man searches a garbage dump for recyclable items ahead of the World Environment Day in Karachi, Pakistan, 04 June 2021. World Environment Day is celebrated annually on 05 June and aims to encourage awareness and environmental protection. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
11/20
Japanese Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda of Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda in action during the first practice session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 04 June 2021. The 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will take place on 06 June. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU
12/20
White City Jabavu residents Lebogang Lebea and Mapalesa Pitso speak to The Citizen at their home in Soweto, 4 June 2021, about difficulties the community is facing for not having electricity for the past 6 weeks. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
13/20
Women racegoers chat as they shelter from the rain during the Oaks day of the Derby Festival at the Epsom Downs Racecourse in Epsom, Britain, 04 June 2021. The Epsom Derby Festival takes place on 04 and 05 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
14/20
An aerial photo made with a drone shows fishing boats on the Marmara sea covered by sea snot in Istanbul, Turkey, 04 June 2021. Because of global heating, blanket of mucus-like substance in Marmara sea increasing day by day threatens fishing industry and the environment. Sea snot is formed as a result of the proliferation of microalgae called phytoplankton in the sea. The biggest reason for this is that the water temperature in the Marmara sea is 2.5 degrees above the average of the last 40 years. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
15/20
Manfredi Rizza of Italy competes the qualifying race of men's K1 200m of 2021 ECA Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe European Championships in Poznan, Poland, 04 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa
16/20
Supporters of the candidate for the Presidency of Peru, Pedro Castillo, of the Peru Libre party, gather during an event marking the closure of his campaign ahead of the second round of presidental elections, in Plaza Dos de Mayo, in Lima, Peru, 03 June 2021. On 06 June, Castillo will face in the electoral contest Keiko Fujimori, of the Popular Force party, with whom he waged a tense political campaign, intensified in recent weeks. In the second presidential round, more than 25 million Peruvians are summoned to the polls to elect the person who will govern Peru for the next five years. EPA-EFE/Stringer
17/20
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a sculptural composition "Fair" in Serpukhov some 95 kilometres outside Moscow on June 4, 2021. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP)
18/20
A Rohingya refugee holds an umbrella after she and a group arrived in Pulau Idaman, a small island off the coast of East Aceh in northern Sumatra on June 4, 2021. (Photo by Cekmad / AFP)
19/20
A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a drive-in vaccination centre inside the parking lot of a shopping mall in Kolkata on June 4, 2021. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
20/20
A spectator shelters under an umbrella in the stands as rain delays the start of play on the third day of the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 4, 2021. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)