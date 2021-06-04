24 hours in pictures, 3 June 2021

3/17

Second driller Amos Tshabalala of the Gift of the Givers drilling team shows a bucket of water after the team successfully struck water three times in their drilling process at the Rahima Moosa Mother And Child Hospital in Coronationville, 3 June 2021. The team believes they will be successful in their operation to supply the hospital with water. It is expected that in two weeks the hospital will be able to use water from the borehole for cleaning and washing, and pending a water analysis could use the water for drinking purposes in 3 to 4 weeks. Picture: Michel Bega