24 hours in pictures, 3 June 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in pictures
1/17
A South Korean environmental activist wearing a mask of Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga performs during a protest against Japan's decision to discharge Fukushima wastewater into the sea, near the Japanese embassy in Seoul on June 4, 2021 a day before World Environment Day. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
2/17
French driver Sebastien Ogier steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with French co-driver Julien Ingrassia on June 03, 2021 near Olbia during the shakedown of the Rally of Sardegna, 5th round of the FIA World Rally Championship. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
3/17
Second driller Amos Tshabalala of the Gift of the Givers drilling team shows a bucket of water after the team successfully struck water three times in their drilling process at the Rahima Moosa Mother And Child Hospital in Coronationville, 3 June 2021. The team believes they will be successful in their operation to supply the hospital with water. It is expected that in two weeks the hospital will be able to use water from the borehole for cleaning and washing, and pending a water analysis could use the water for drinking purposes in 3 to 4 weeks. Picture: Michel Bega
4/17
Gift of the Givers drilling team has successfully struck water three times in their drilling process at the Rahima Moosa Mother And Child Hospital in Coronationville, 3 June 2021. The team believes they will be successful in their operation to supply the hospital with water. It is expected that in two weeks the hospital will be able to use water from the borehole for cleaning and washing, and pending a water analysis could use the water for drinking purposes in 3 to 4 weeks. Picture: Michel Bega
5/17
US President Joe Biden rides his bicycle in Cape Henlopen State Park on June 3, 2021, in Lewes, Delaware. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)
6/17
A man performs on a Flyboard in the Gulf Emirate of Sharja on June 3, 2021. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)
7/17
Onica Monchonyane, leading firefighter and driver of Engine 21 that drove to the bank of Lisbon fire, the only woman firefighter to recieve a medal of bravery from the Tshwane Mayor Randal Williams, 3 June 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
8/17
Leading firefighter of Station 9, the Hatfield Fire Station, WJ Wilmot receives a medal of bravery from Tshwane Mayor Randal Williams, 3 June 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
9/17
A boy runs past a partially submerged makeshift shelter on the banks of river Ganges as its water level rises in Allahabad on June 3, 2021. (Photo by Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)
10/17
A man walks past sacks containing debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl which is sinking after burning for almost two weeks in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Colombo on June 3, 2021. (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP)
11/17
Thokoza Park Rea Vaya bus station empty in Soweto after community protest of power cuts, 3 June 2021. Some have been without power for about 6 months, Picture:Nigel Sibanda
12/17
A man walks in heavy rain caused by Tropical Storm Choi-Wan in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei on June 4, 2021. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP)
13/17
People walk past a shrine in Ghazni on June 3, 2021. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
14/17
A man prays at the tomb of Hakim Sanai in Ghazni on June 3, 2021. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
15/17
A French marine stands past the nose of a French air force Rafale jet fighter parked on the UK Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth during the Navy exercise "Gallic strike" off the coast of Toulon, south-eastern France on June 3, 2021. - This unprecedented joint maneuver called "Gallic Strike", which has mobilized since two days 14 warships and 56 combat aircraft off the coast of Toulon, aims in particular to train to conduct strikes from the sea, and to operate jointly the tricolor Rafale Marine fighter planes, catapulted, and the British F-35s which take off vertically or using a springboard. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)
16/17
Firefighters and rescue teams look for victims of an early morning building collapse at the Rio das Pedras favela in Rio de Janeiro on June 3, 2021. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
17/17
Leeuwkop offender with school tables that were donated to Skeen Primary School by Minister of Justice Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola at Alexandra in Johannesburg, 3 June 2021, as part of Utilising offender and Skills in South Africa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Read more on these topics