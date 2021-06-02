24 hours in pictures, 2 June 2021
A SPCA staff member holds a Pekingese cross puppy at the Edenvale SPCA, 2 June 2021. As the weather turns colder, remember the animals in the SPCA and look out old blankets to donate and also consider making monetary donations to the SPCA in your area. They use all the donations they recieve and donated funds are used to heat the animals area as well as feed them over these coming winter months. Picture: Neil McCartney
This aerial photo shows residents' homes painted by the local government in Jakarta on June 2, 2021. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Gift of the Givers drilling team drills a borehole on the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital premises in Coronationville on 2 June 2021, in an attempt to alleviate the water cuts crisis the hospital is experiencing. Picture: Michel Bega
Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi speaks during a press conference, 2 June 2021, in Coronationville, discussing the water cuts situation at the hospital. Picture: Michel Bega
Members of the South African Workers Union (SAWU) march from Burgers Park to Tshwane House in the Pretoria CBD where they delivered a memorandum stating their grievances, demanding jobs with the Tshwane Municipality and for labour brokers to no longer be used is among other concerns, 2 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Members of the South African Workers Union (SAWU) march from Burgers Park to Tshwane House in the Pretoria CBD where they delivered a memorandum stating their grievances, demanding jobs with the Tshwane Municipality and for labour brokers to no longer be used is among other concerns, 2 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Members of the South African Workers Union (SAWU) march from Burgers Park to Tshwane House in the Pretoria CBD where they delivered a memorandum stating their grievances, demanding jobs with the Tshwane Municipality and for labour brokers to no longer be used is among other concerns, 2 June 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
President of the Pan African Parliament Cameroonian Roger Nkodo Dang (C) speaks with others inside the house following its postponement in Midrand, Johannesburg on June 1, 2021. The house was adjourned following chaotic and violent scenes that played out during the leadership rotation elections. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
A sign at a business in Sebenza telling people there are no jobs available there, 2 June 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Pre School and Early Child Development children from Orange Farm, South of Johannesburg took part at the Child protection week, 2 June 2021. Child Protection Week started on Sunday until June 6 under the theme, Let us protect children during Covid-19 and Beyond. Child protection measures and structures to prevent and respond to abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence affecting children. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
A picture taken on June 2, 2021, shows smoke billowing from the site of a refinery fire in the Iranian capital Tehran. - A fierce blaze broke out at a refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Syrian families sit in a truck after being released from the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in the northeastern Syrian Hasakeh governorate, on June 2, 2021. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP)
A migrant on hunger strike occupies Saint-Jean-Baptiste-au-Beguinage church in Brussels on June 2, 2021. - Several hundred of migrants, among them 220 people on hunger strike for 11 days, occupy a church in Brussels since January 31, 2021, to call for more initiatives to enable them to work. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
Team Bora's Lukas Postlberger of Austria, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey competes during the fourth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, a 16km time trial between Firmigny and Roche-la-Moliere on June 2, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released by Sri Lanka Air Force on June 2, 2021 shows smoke billowing from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl which carries hundreds of containers of chemicals and plastics, as its towed away from the coast of Colombo, following Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's order to move the ship to deeper water to prevent a bigger environmental disaster. (Photo by - / Sri Lanka Air Force / AFP)
French auctioneer Arnaud Oliveux adjusts the mosaic "Rubik Dalai Lama" by French street artist Invader on a wall during its presentation before it goes under the hammer next July 5, at the Artcurial auction house in Paris on June 2, 2021. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Hindu priests wait next to over 560 unclaimed clay urns containing ashes of people who died due to Covid-19 coronavirus on the banks of the Cauvery River before a mass immersion ritual organised by the government of Karnataka, in Belakavadi Village in Mandya District situated about 125 Km from Bangalore on June 2, 2021. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
A health worker takes a swab sample from a child for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at a railway station in New Delhi on June 2, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
Palestinian children stand at the window of their home at a building heavily damaged during recent Israeli strikes, on June 1, 2021, in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip, more than a week after a ceasefire brought an end to 11 days of hostilities between Israel and Gaza rulers Hamas. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
A sculpture of a giant moon called "Museum of the Moon" by British artist Luke Jerram floats inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in Strasbourg, eastern France, on June 1, 2021, as part of the 'Industrie Magnifique' festival. - Several art pieces will be shown in different squares of Strabourg from June 3 to June 13. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP)
