24 hours in pictures, 1 June 2021

15/20

Zebiullah, an Afghan migrant who is taking care of over 200 sheep of Bulent Sarioglu, in Beyobasi village, Turkey, 27 May 2021 (issued 01 June 2021). The United Nations Office for Refugees (UNHCR) has registered about 116,000 Afghans who have applied for asylum in Turkey, but several NGOs believe the total number of Afghans in the country is up to 400,000, making them the second largest group of immigrants in the country. The employment of Afghan pastoralists continues to rise, despite unemployment among Turkish citizens reaching 4.5 million and youth unemployment reaching 25 percent. Turkey is in need of some 150,000 farmers and many companies are taking Afghans, who work for months or even years in order to raise enough money to get married in Afghanistan. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN