24 hours in pictures, 1 June 2021
A winter wonderland is seen at Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho, 1 June 2021, after two centimetres of snow fell overnight. The snow started at around midnight and continued until 3:30am. Roads in the area are currently closed to 2x4 vehicles and only open to 4x4 vehicles with good quality off-road tyres or snow chains. The ski season opens on the 10th June and runs until the end of August. Picture: Martin Schultz/Afriski Mountain Resort
A member of staff poses with Luke Jerram's installation of a giant globe called 'Gaia' during a photocall at the Painted Hall in the Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, Britain, 01 June 2021. The seven metre sculpture is an internally lit replica of the planet Earth using NASA imagery. It rotates and aims at replicating a sense of the 'Overview Effect' that astronauts experience when they see our home earth from space. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
Employees of the SuperSpar Gordon Road in Bergbron, alongside EFF members, overturned dustbins as they block a road leading to The Berg Shopping Centre in Roodepoort, 1 June 2021, requesting a meeting with Spar management over alleged mistreatment of employees. The centre has been closed since the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega
Employees of the SuperSpar Gordon Road in Bergbron, alongside EFF members, protest outside The Berg Shopping Centre in Roodepoort, 1 June 2021, requesting a meeting with Spar management over alleged mistreatment of employees. The centre has been closed since the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega
Employees of the SuperSpar Gordon Road in Bergbron, alongside EFF members, protest outside The Berg Shopping Centre in Roodepoort, 1 June 2021, requesting a meeting with Spar management over alleged mistreatment of employees. The centre has been closed since the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega
Workers at The Berg shopping centre sit on an overturned dustbin, 1 June 2021, as they look on at employees of the SuperSpar Gordon Road in Bergbron who are demonstrating requesting a meeting with Spar management, 1 June 2021, over alleged mistreatment. The centre has been closed since the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega
A view of blooming poppies (Papaver rhoeas) in a field near Milejszeg, Hungary, 31 May 2021 (issued 01 June 2021). EPA-EFE/GYORGY VARGA
A man pays tribute to the victims of a fatal boat accident on the River Danube during the inauguration of a memorial in Budapest, Hungary, 31 May 2021 (issued 01 June 2021). The commemoration marked the second anniversary of the accident, when a sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists crashed with the large river cruise ship Viking Sigyn and sank in the River Danube at a pier of Margaret Bridge on 29 May 2019, killing 26 tourists and two crewmen. EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH
Uganda police help an employee of General Wamala (C) on the scene of a shooting of General Katumba Wamala's car in Kiasasi, Kampala, Uganda, 01 June 2021. In what appears to be an assassination attempt General Wamala's vehicle was sprayed with bullets which killed his daughter and driver. EPA-EFE/STR
SAMWU members demanding wage increases protest outside Tshwane House in the Pretoria CBD where they delivered a memorandum, 1 June 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
SAMWU members demanding wage increases protest outside the National Treasury building in the Pretoria CBD where they delivered a memorandum, 1 June 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
SAMWU members demanding wage increases protest outside the National Treasury building in the Pretoria CBD where they delivered a memorandum, 1 June 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
An actor performs during the All-Russian festival for schoolchildren ?Big Break? at Gorky Park in Moscow, Russia, 01 June 2021. The festival timed to coincide with Children's Day. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A citizen rests inside a cinema complex after being inoculated with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 01 June 2021. The Philippines is extending various levels of COVID-19 quarantine measures until 15 June to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Local government units are using alternative venues such as cinemas to boost vaccination campaigns for their respective constituents. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Zebiullah, an Afghan migrant who is taking care of over 200 sheep of Bulent Sarioglu, in Beyobasi village, Turkey, 27 May 2021 (issued 01 June 2021). The United Nations Office for Refugees (UNHCR) has registered about 116,000 Afghans who have applied for asylum in Turkey, but several NGOs believe the total number of Afghans in the country is up to 400,000, making them the second largest group of immigrants in the country. The employment of Afghan pastoralists continues to rise, despite unemployment among Turkish citizens reaching 4.5 million and youth unemployment reaching 25 percent. Turkey is in need of some 150,000 farmers and many companies are taking Afghans, who work for months or even years in order to raise enough money to get married in Afghanistan. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Contractors at work during a visit by the Provincial Head of the South African Human Rights Commission in Gauteng and acting as the commission's Head of Legal Services Buang Jones at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, 1 June 2021, to inspect the damage caused by fire and progress made by the contractors. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Contractors at work during a visit by the Provincial Head of the South African Human Rights Commission in Gauteng and acting as the commission's Head of Legal Services Buang Jones at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, 1 June 2021, to inspect the damage caused by fire and progress made by the contractors. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Provincial Head of the South African Human Rights Commission in Gauteng and acting as the commission's Head of Legal Services Buang Jones briefs media at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, 1 June 2021, before doing a site inspection of the damage caused by fire and progress made by the contractors. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Berlin Governing Mayor Michael Mueller (R) and Berlin Senator of Justice, Dirk Berendt raise Rainbow pride flag with the Berlin TV tower in background, Berlin, Germany, 01 June 2021. Rainbow-color decoration is also placed all over over Berlin in celebration of the city's pride summer. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A person wearing a face mask walks on a footpath in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 01 June 2021. Victoria has recorded three new additional cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
