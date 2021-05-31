24 hours in pictures, 31 May 2021
Minister of Police, Bheki Cele responds to the community of Olievenhoutbosch on their Policing concerns during a Ministerial Imbizo at the Olievenhoutbosch Sport Grounds, 31 May 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A community member speaks to Minister of Police, Bheki Cele during a Ministerial Imbizo on Policing concerns in the area at the Olievenhoutbosch Sport Grounds, 31 May 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A view of a closed market after the government ordered the closure of markets during the weekend, after new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 30 May 2021. Pakistani authorities imposed smart lockdowns in an effort to curb the outbreak of a third wave of infections with Covid-19. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) and her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison (L) lay wreaths during a visit to the Arrowtown War Memorial in Queenstown on May 31, 2021. (Photo by ROBERT KITCHIN / POOL / AFP)
Parents protest in solidarity with students at the Cornwall Hill College against allegations of racism at the school, 31 May 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A woman walks past a huge poster depicting Iranian presidential conservative candidate Ebrahim Raisi in a street in Tehran, Iran, 31 May 2021. Iranians will vote in a presidential election on 18 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
A supporter holds a poster of pro-democracy figures on trial while queuing up at the West Kowloon Law Courts Buildings in Hong Kong, China, 31 May 2021. 47 pro-democracy figures charged under the Beijing-imposed national security law for subverting state power for participating in an unofficial primary in 2020 to choose pro-democracy candidates for the since-postponed legislative election attended court today for mention. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
Students at the Cornwall Hill College protest against allegations of racism at the school, 31 May 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Students at the Cornwall Hill College protest against allegations of racism at the school, 31 May 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Palestinian Hamas Gaza Chief Yahya Al-Sinwar hugs the head of the Egyptian intelligence service, Major General Abbas Kamel as they meet in Gaza, 31 May 2021. Kamel is on an official visit to Israel and Palestinian territories to follow up on the Egypt-brokered ceasefire agreement between Palestinian armed groups and Israel. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
A Hamas security stands guard during the meeting between Hamas Gaza Chief Yahya Al-Sinwar and the head of the Egyptian intelligence service, Major General Abbas Kamel in Gaza, 31 May 2021. Kamel is on an official visit to Israel and Palestinian territories to follow up on the Egypt-brokered ceasefire agreement between Palestinian armed groups and Israel. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Danish Superliga Club FC Midtjylland presents new head coach Bo Henriksen, in Herning, Jutland, Denmark, 31 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Ernst van Norde
Madrid's regional President, Isabel Diaz Ayuso (C), cooks with chefs Daniel Ochoa (L) and Luis Moreno (R) during their presentation as new Ambassadors of Madrid's food brand on the opening day of the Madrid Fusion gastronomy fair, in Madrid, Spain, 31 May 2021. The 19th edition of the Madrid Fusion, in which more than 100 chefs from all parts of the globe will be taking part in the first online broadcasted version, is held from 31 May to 02 June 2021. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L), leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), and Sigrid Kaag (R), leader of the Democrats 66 (D66) party, speak to the press after a negotiation meeting for a new coalition government in The Hague, The Netherlands, 31 May 2021. EPA-EFE/LEX VAN LIESHOUT
Police secure the perimeters of the 13th Spain-Poland Summit in Alcala de Henares, Madrid, Spain, 31 May 2021. Spain and Poland resume its summit after a gap of four years aimed to boost the bilateral ties despite their differences of opinion in some EU policies. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR / POOL
A Red Cross member takes care of migrants from northern Africa at the port in Orzola, Lanzarote island, after they managed to reach near La Graciosa island, Canary Islands, Spain, 31 May 2021. Some 100 migrants from northern Africa on board three boats reached Lanzarote and La Graciosa islands so far on 31 May, according to official sources. EPA-EFE/Javier Fuentes Figueroa
A Thai health official administers the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to shopping mall staff at a vaccination center inside a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 May 2021. As part of Thailand's expansion of its vaccination plan, a number of non-hospital vaccination venues have been set up in order to help speed up vaccinations against Covid-19, hoping to slow down the high number of covid-19 infections. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 31 May 2021. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Ahmad, 80 years old, smokes a cigarette at a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, 31 May 2021. Ahmad has been smoking since he was 19 years old, which means he has been smoking every day for approximately 61 years.
Data from the Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance in 2016, Indonesia is one of the countries with the largest smoking population in Southeast Asia. The World Health Organization and its partners observe the anniversary every year on 31 May to raise awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco use. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
