48 Hours in pictures, 30 May 2021

5/21

Sri Lankan Navy soldiers try to remove damaged containers on the burning cargo vessel MV X-Press Pearl, washed ashore off the coast of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 30 May 2021. A fire broke out on a Singapore-flagged container vessel MV X-Press Pearl anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18km) northwest of Colombo awaiting entry into the port nine days ago. The Sri Lanka Navy said an explosion caused by the chemicals being transported on the ship, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other chemicals loaded at the port of Hazira, India on 15 May. The 25-member crew including Philippine, Chinese, Indian and Russian nationals were evacuated by the Navy on 25 May, while two injured members were hospitalized and one was tested positive for Covid-19 on 26 May. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE