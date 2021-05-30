48 Hours in pictures, 30 May 2021
A photo taken with a drone shows an aerial view of the Yuncong waterfall in Longli County near Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, 29 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Alex Plavevski
A Pakistani man is silhouetted while smoking a cigarette in Peshawar, Pakistan, 29 May 2021. The World Health Organisation?s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean has announced World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award for Pakistan in recognition of its efforts to curb the use of tobacco. World No Tobacco Day will be observed on 31 May across the world including Pakistan to highlight the health risks associated with tobacco use and advocating for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
A Palestinian man breaches an Israeli security fence into Israeli area, near the West Bank city of Hebron, 30 May 2021. Palestinian workers are entering Israel despite an entry ban was imposed amid concerns over the spread of the violence in the region. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
A USAF HH60 helicopter (R) and a USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II flights over South Beach during the Memorial Day weekend in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 29 May 2021. As part of the Memorial Day weekend celebrations in Miami Beach the National Salute to America?s Heroes featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show on 29-30 May. The mission of the National Salute to America?s Heroes is to bring back the true meaning and spirit of Memorial Day weekend and pay tribute to all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Sri Lankan Navy soldiers try to remove damaged containers on the burning cargo vessel MV X-Press Pearl, washed ashore off the coast of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 30 May 2021. A fire broke out on a Singapore-flagged container vessel MV X-Press Pearl anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18km) northwest of Colombo awaiting entry into the port nine days ago. The Sri Lanka Navy said an explosion caused by the chemicals being transported on the ship, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other chemicals loaded at the port of Hazira, India on 15 May. The 25-member crew including Philippine, Chinese, Indian and Russian nationals were evacuated by the Navy on 25 May, while two injured members were hospitalized and one was tested positive for Covid-19 on 26 May. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Colombian rider Egan Bernal of the Ineos Grenadiers team celebrates on the podium after retaining the overall leader's pink jersey following the 20th stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia cycling race over 164km from Verbania to Valle Spluga - Alpe Motta, Italy, 29 May 2021. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO
Tourists in via dei Fori Imperiali in Rome, Italy, 29 May 2021. The Italian government is gradually easing lockdown measures after months of restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and starting to welcome back vaccinated foreign tourists to Italy. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
Demonstrators holding historical white-red-white flags of Belarus take part in a protest by the action group 'Open Belarus' in Dam Square, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 29 May 2021. Activists protested against the policies of President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK
Concert-gowers wearing protective face masks attend the first test-concert organized by the AP-HP (Paris' Hospital group) gathering a 5000-strong crowd for a DJ set by French DJ Etienne de Crecy and French pop band Indochine, at AccorArena in Paris, France, 29 May 2021. All 5000 spectattors had to submit to a covid19 test prior to the concert, and send in a self-test after the event, in a bid to test the sanitary protocols put in place for concert events. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A helicopter flies back after the dead body of US climber Liu Puwei, who died during his descent from Mount Everest, is being air lifted from Mount Everest to Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 May 2021. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Pope Francis as he leads his Saturday Angelus prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, 30 May 2021. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI
A scientist of Alicante's General Universitary Hospital holds a vial used for a new test for detecting antibodies against the COVID-19 in Alicante city, eastern Spain, 30 May 2021. These researchers, using technology of the Spanish Higher Center for Scientific Research (CSIC), have developed a new test of 'extreme' sensitivity capable of detecting antibodies against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), hitherto invisible in patients who have overcome the virus and who apparently had not generated any immunity. EPA-EFE/PEP MORELL
Italian MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo Team in action during a warm up session for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, 30 May 2021. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI
French President Emmanuel Macron looks at a full-scale reconstruction of Mandela's cell in Robben island as he visits the Nelson Mandela Foundation with foundation's general director Sello Hatang (2R), in Johannesburg on May 29, 2021. - French President Emmanuel Macron is on a two-day official visit to the country. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg on May 29, 2021. - French President Emmanuel Macron is on a two-day official visit to the country. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
Paula Badosa of Spain in action against Lauren Davis of the USA during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 30 May 2021. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Hong Kong's climber Tsang Yin-hung (C) waves along with her expedition team members upon her arrival from Everest base camp in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 May 2021. Hong Kong mountaineer Tsang Yin-hung, a former teacher, reportedly has recorded the world's fastest ascent of Everest by a woman with a time of just under 26 hours. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Soldiers guard the streets after Colombian President Ivan Duque ordered more military presence, one day after violent anti-government protests, in Cali, Colombia, 29 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr
Municipal officials fumigate a street, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 29 May 2021. The Bolivian city of Cochabamba, one of the main in the country, has been following a rigid weekend quarantine to stop the advance of COVID-19 infections in a third wave that hits the country and has left several cities with oxygen shortages. EPA-EFE/Jorge Ábrego
Farmer Noe Vieira do Carmo, 44, removes termites from the soil of his house, in the community of Vila do Cuinha, in Anama, Amazonas, Brazil, 23 May 2021 (issued 28 May 2021). As every year, the rise of the river has filled the municipality's streets with water, but now it is preparing for its greatest flood: canoes have replaced cars and snakes and alligators roam the stilt houses. EPA-EFE/Raphael Alves
Citizens gather to protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 29 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra
