24 hours in pictures, 28 May 2021
Citizen Reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in Pictures
1/20
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) welcomes his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the government's Union Buildings, in Pretoria, on May 28, 2021. - French President Emmanuel Macron is on a two-day official visit to the country. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
2/20
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) welcomes his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the government's Union Buildings, in Pretoria, on May 28, 2021. - French President Emmanuel Macron is on a two-day official visit to the country. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
3/20
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron talk during a welcoming ceremony at the government's Union Buildings, in Pretoria, on May 28, 2021. - French President Emmanuel Macron is on a two-day official visit to the country. (Photo by Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP)
4/20
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron talk during a welcoming ceremony at the government's Union Buildings, in Pretoria, on May 28, 2021. - French President Emmanuel Macron is on a two-day official visit to the country. (Photo by Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP)
5/20
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron talk during a welcoming ceremony at the government's Union Buildings, in Pretoria, on May 28, 2021. - French President Emmanuel Macron is on a two-day official visit to the country (Photo by Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP)
6/20
A guard of honour prepares a welcoming ceremony for the arrival of French President, at the government's Union Buildings, in Pretoria, on May 28, 2021. - French President Emmanuel Macron is on a two-day official visit to the country. (Photo by Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP)
7/20
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron stand during a welcoming ceremony at the government's Union Buildings, in Pretoria, on May 28, 2021. - French President Emmanuel Macron is on a two-day official visit to the country. (Photo by Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP)
8/20
Palestinian protesters use slingshots to hurl stones at Israeli security forces amid clashes in the village of Baita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on May 28, 2021, following a demonstration against the establishment of Israeli outposts in their lands (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
9/20
A capsule "Urbanloop" attempts to beat the world record for energy saving for an autonomous vehicle in Tomblaine, eastern France, on May 28, 2021. - The Urbanloop project of engineering students from Lorraine region could materialize in 2024, in Nancy or even near a site of the Paris Olympic Games. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)
10/20
Sri Lankan Navy soldiers stack sacks filled with the debris washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the ninth consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Colombo on May 28, 2021. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
11/20
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - MAY 28: Graduating Midshipmen arrive for the U.S. Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at the Naval Academy on May 28, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. The graduating class of 1,084 will be commissioned as ensigns in the Navy or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
12/20
US President Joe Biden waits to speak as he visits the Sportrock Climbing Centers in Alexandria, Virginia on May 28, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
13/20
A flag of Chelsea flies in Porto on May 28, 2021 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)
14/20
Spectators cheer as overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombia's Egan Bernal rides in the final ascent during the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling race, 166km between Abbiategrasso and Alpe di Mera on May 28, 2021. (Photo by Luca Bettini / POOL / AFP)
15/20
US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) and Vice Admiral Sean S. Buck attend the graduation and commencement ceremony at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on May 28, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)
16/20
Annalena Baerbock (C), co-leader of Germany's Green Party and top candidate for Chancellor in the upcoming national election in September, stands next to Saxony-Anhalt's Minister for Environment, Agriculture and Energy Claudia Dalbert (The Greens, L), and Co-Chairman of the Green Party in Saxony-Anhalt, Sebastian Striegel during a visit of German wind energy company Enercon at the company's grounds in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on May 28, 2021. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)
17/20
Netherlands' Queen Maxima (C) cleans a step in the garden of a culture house in Oegstgeest on May 28, 2021, as she and King Willem-Alexander take part in a volunteer campaign for 'NLdoet'. (Photo by Frank van Beek / ANP / AFP)
18/20
Jean-Jacques Savin, a former paratrooper, 74, tests his rowboat on May 28, 2021 at a shipyard in Lege-Cap-Ferret, southwestern France on May 28, 2021. - Savin, who distinguished himself in 2019 by crossing the Atlantic solo, confined in a barrel carried by winds and currents, plans to set out again in December to attack the same ocean, this time by rowing. (Photo by Philippe Lopez / AFP)
19/20
A cafe employee prepares for the establishment re-opening in The Hague on May 28, 2021, ahead of a anticipated government announcement of a relaxation of the coronavirus (Covid-19) measures, whereby restaurants will again be allowed to receive guests inside. (Photo by Marco de Swart / ANP / AFP)
20/20
A nun climbs to the cathedral of the Saviour of the Holy Image in the 17th century monastery near the village of Kostomarovo, Voronezh region, on May 28, 2021. - The churches of the monastery are located in the chalk rocks near the bank of the Don river. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Read more on these topics