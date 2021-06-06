Numerologist predicts tough survival odds for Mango

Hein Kaiser

The numerological analysis gives Mango and SAA a 50% chance of survival says numerologist Sandy Smith, noting the need for investment.

Troubled state-owned budget airline Mango has about a 50% chance of survival, says numerologist Sandy Smith who has charted both the South African Airways and its subsidiary numerologically.

SAA has about the same odds and, she says, investors are key to both entities for survival. Smooth has been practising numerology for almost three decades and in the past has correctly called former US President Donald Trump’s exit as well as the impact of the pandemic months prior to events materialising.

This is evidenced by dated videos on her YouTube channel.

[WATCH] Numerologist Sandy Smith reads the numbers for SAA and its troubled low-cost subsidiary Mango

[WATCH] Numerologist Sandy Smith reads the numbers for SAA and its troubled low-cost subsidiary Mango

Smith says that while SAA’s birth number, the date on which the company was registered in 1934, indicates that it is meant for the masses, “it has clearly not been for everyone.” She adds that the airline will eventually need an investor, also recognised by the Department of Public Enterprises, who have indicated an imminent announcement of a strategic equity partner since 2018.

Meanwhile, at Mango, Smith says that its current numerological status is one of ‘detriment’ and that it faces several financial and possible other near-future disruptions.

Mango’s future depends on SAA’s management and she feels that funding may either only trickle in via its parent or that the R819 million funding promise might not be enough.

Smith feels that Mango needs more attention from its shareholder as it has mass appeal and has enabled many to affordably travel.

“But the importance of having a flag carrier seems to trump all,” she notes and says that “the wrong people want SAA to carry on while the right people are supporting Mango’s future”.

When the SAA Group had to halt operations due to the pandemic and lockdown conditions, Smith says that it was at a numerologically positive time for travel, a significant opportunity lost.

Now, according to reports in the media, Mango is selling flights at rock bottom prices and Smith says that the cash generated from sales may not be enough to cover operational costs.

“Mango will only really recover towards December 2022 and early 2023 if it survives its troubles until then,” says Smith.