24 hours in pictures, 27 May 2021

Secretary General and Executive Director of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Christophe Deloire (C) poses with a photo of detained Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich while other activists pose with photos of other detained Belarus journalists to protest against the arbitrary detention of Protasevich and nearly twenty other reporters, at the Lithuanian-Belarus border in Salcininkai, Lithuania on May 27, 2021. - Belarus President Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet on May 23 to intercept a flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying blogger Roman Protasevich, 26, and his partner Sofia Sapega. The diversion, prompted by a supposed bomb scare, provoked a global outcry and Western leaders have been calling for both to be released. Christophe Deloire, the head of media rights watchdog Reporters Sans Frontieres (Reporters Without Borders), was also in Lithuania to file a legal complaint against Lukashenko with prosecutors investigating the incident on May 23. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)