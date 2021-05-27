24 hours in pictures, 27 May 2021
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Protesters march under the banner of #FunkItImWalking, Sweat and Sisonke through the streets of Johannesburg, 27 May 2021, to decriminalise sex work in South Africa. The march was organised to highlight the plight of sex workers. Picture: Michel Bega
Protesters march under the banner of #FunkItImWalking, Sweat and Sisonke through the streets of Johannesburg, 27 May 2021, to decriminalise sex work in South Africa. The march was organised to highlight the plight of sex workers. Picture: Michel Bega
An eToll gantry on the N1 highway in Johannesburg, 27 May 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
Patients wait to recieve the vaccine during a media tour showing the Discovery vaccine process in the Discovery building in Sandton, 27 May 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
An empty vile of the Pfizer vaccine during a media tour showing the Discovery vaccine process in the Discovery building in Sandton, 27 May 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
The booths were the vaccine is administered during a media tour showing the Discovery vaccine process in the Discovery building in Sandton, 27 May 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
Ships sail through the Suez Canal in the northeastern Egyptian city of Ismailiya, on May 27, 2021. - Talks about compensations with the owner of the container ship Ever Given, that blocked the Suez Canal at the end of March are "at a standstill", Ossama Rabie, the head of the Egyptian authority that runs the Suez Canal said in an interview with AFP.
The blocking that lasted six days, cost Egypt between 12 and 15 million USD per day of closure, according to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA). (Photo by Ahmed Hassan / AFP)
Ossama Rabie, the head of the Egyptian authority that runs the Suez Canal, speaks to AFP at his office in the northeastern Egyptian city of Ismailiya, on May 27, 2021. - Talks about compensations with the owner of the container ship Ever Given, that blocked the Suez Canal at the end of March are "at a standstill", Rabie said.
The blocking that lasted six days, cost Egypt between 12 and 15 million USD per day of closure, according to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA). (Photo by Ahmed Hassan / AFP)
US President Joe Biden walks to speak to the press before boarding Airforce One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on May 27, 2021, before departing for Ohio to deliver remarks on the economy. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 27: Sen Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks to reporters about his support for a January 6 commission while walking down the hall of the Dirksen Senate Office Building on May 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. Many Republican senators are opposed to the forming of an independent commission to investigate the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Passangers aboard the 4:45 bus from Tweefontein to Marabastad can be seen driving in the dark on the Moloto road known for being one of South Africa's most dangerous roads, 27 May 2021, Mpumalanga. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Rope technicians Bongmusa Ngwenya, left, and Tebogo Lukuti, from Clean Care Mobile, clean the glass of 11 Diagonal Street, in Johannesburg, 27 May 2021. The building, which stands 80 metres tall, is also known as the Diamond Building. Picture: Michel Bega
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a meeting with five year-old Mila Sneddon, a cancer patient who featured in an image from the Hold Still photography project which showed her kissing her father Scott through a window whilst she was shielding during her chemotherapy treatment, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)
Belarusian activist Dzmitry Kudzialevich holds a traditional Belarusian - flag, as activists hold a hunger strike in front of the European Commission representation building to support their fellow citizens in Belarus and demand stronger sanctions from the EU, Warsaw, May 27, 2021. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)
Demonstrators with the group Stanton Public Policy Center's Purple Sash Revolution hold a rally in support of Uighur women and call to boycott the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing during a protest at Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, DC, May 27, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Belarus border guards are seen patrolling behind the border fence during a protest action of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) against the arbitrary detention of Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich and nearly twenty other reporters, at the Lithuanian-Belarus border in Salcininkai, Lithuania on May 27, 2021. - Belarus President Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet on May 23 to intercept a flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying blogger Roman Protasevich, 26, and his partner Sofia Sapega. The diversion, prompted by a supposed bomb scare, provoked a global outcry and Western leaders have been calling for both to be released. Christophe Deloire, the head of media rights watchdog Reporters Sans Frontieres (Reporters Without Borders), was also in Lithuania to file a legal complaint against Lukashenko with prosecutors investigating the incident on May 23. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)
Secretary General and Executive Director of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Christophe Deloire (C) poses with a photo of detained Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich while other activists pose with photos of other detained Belarus journalists to protest against the arbitrary detention of Protasevich and nearly twenty other reporters, at the Lithuanian-Belarus border in Salcininkai, Lithuania on May 27, 2021. - Belarus President Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet on May 23 to intercept a flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying blogger Roman Protasevich, 26, and his partner Sofia Sapega. The diversion, prompted by a supposed bomb scare, provoked a global outcry and Western leaders have been calling for both to be released. Christophe Deloire, the head of media rights watchdog Reporters Sans Frontieres (Reporters Without Borders), was also in Lithuania to file a legal complaint against Lukashenko with prosecutors investigating the incident on May 23. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)
Team EF Education rider Italy's Alberto Bettiol celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2021 cycling race, 231km between Rovereto and Stradella on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Palestinian men check items in a classroom at a school hit during shelling at the Zeitun neighbourhood in Gaza City, on May 27, 2021. - A ceasefire was reached late last week after 11 days of deadly violence between Israel and the Hamas movement which runs Gaza, stopping Israel's devastating bombardment on the overcrowded Palestinian coastal enclave which, according to the Gaza health ministry, killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people. Meanwhile, rockets from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Israeli soldier. (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP)
A man stands next to burnt container washed ashore from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the seventh consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, at a beach in Colombo on May 27, 2021. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)
The moon is pictured above Hong Kong on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)
