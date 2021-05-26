24 hours in pictures, 26 May 2021

10/20

Ace Magashule, suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general is seen in court ahead of the the corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. Jacob Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for 30 billion rand, then the equivalent of nearly $5 billion. He is accused of accepting bribes totalling four million rand from one of the firms, French defence giant Thales. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP)