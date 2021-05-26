24 hours in pictures, 26 May 2021
Citizen reporter
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
News in pictures
1/20
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge ride land yachts at West Sands beach, St Andrews in Scotland on May 26, 2021, during their visit to meet young carers and hear about the work of Fife Young Carers. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
2/20
People watch a concert from a nearby rooftop on the anniversary of the police murder of George Floyd, at George Floyd Memorial Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, 2021. - The family of George Floyd appealed on May 25 for sweeping police reform on the anniversary of the African American man's murder by a white officer, as they met President Joe Biden at the White House. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP)
3/20
Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock during recess of his corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. - Jacob Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for 30 billion rand, then the equivalent of nearly $5 billion. He is accused of accepting bribes totalling four million rand from one of the firms, French defence giant Thales. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP)
4/20
A member of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) stands next to the stage moments before former South African President Jacob Zuma addressed his supporters following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
5/20
Women wearing African National Congress (ANC) regalia dance as they wait to be addressed by former South African President Jacob Zuma following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
6/20
Zulu warriors wait to be addressed by former South African President Jacob Zuma following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
7/20
Military veterans show support to former South African president Jacob Zuma, who is facing fraud and corruption charges, during his appearance in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
8/20
Thales representative Pierre-Marie Durand arrives ahead of the corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. Jacob Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for 30 billion rand, then the equivalent of nearly $5 billion.
He is accused of accepting bribes totalling four million rand from one of the firms, French defence giant Thales. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP)
9/20
Billy Downer, the National Prosecuting Authority lead prosecuter in the corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma, is seen at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. Jacob Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for 30 billion rand, then the equivalent of nearly $5 billion.
He is accused of accepting bribes totalling four million rand from one of the firms, French defence giant Thales. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP)
10/20
Ace Magashule, suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general is seen in court ahead of the the corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. Jacob Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for 30 billion rand, then the equivalent of nearly $5 billion.
He is accused of accepting bribes totalling four million rand from one of the firms, French defence giant Thales. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP)
11/20
Former South African President Jacob Zuma dances on stage before addressing his supporters following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
12/20
Ace Magashule, suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general speaks ahead of Former South African President Jacob Zuma’s address following the postponement of his corruption trial outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
13/20
Carabinieri and Soccorso Alpino forces inspect the site where the Stresa-Alpino-Mottarone cable car crashed to the ground after a cable snapped on 23 May 2021, in Mottarone Stresa, northern Italy, 26 May 2021. The crash killed fourteen passengers in the cable car, and seriously injured one child. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
14/20
Residents displaced by the May 22, 2021 Mount Nyiragongo volcanic eruption wait to register to receive some aid distributed by a local politician and businessman in Goma on May 26, 2021. - The eastern DR Congo city of Goma was shaken on May 25, 2021 by a flurry of shocks from the nearby Mount Nyiragongo volcano four days after its eruption, badly damaging several buildings. (Photo by Guerchom Ndebo / AFP)
15/20
A Hindu priest removes an idol of Lord Jagannath from a seafront temple to a safer place while strong winds batter Balasore district in Odisha state on May 26, 2021 as Cyclone Yaas barrels towards India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
16/20
Former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 26 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
17/20
Former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein, 26 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
18/20
US President Joe Biden speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on May 25, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)
19/20
The moon is pictured from Sanur beach near Denpasar on Indonesia resort island of Bali on May 26, 2021, during a total lunar eclipse as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon". (Photo by SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP)
20/20
A woman walks past the installation 'Hands', by Georgian artist Zurab Tsereteli (1934, Tiflis), set in downtown Madrid, central Spain, 26 May 2021, on the occasion of the 5th edition of the Urvanity Fair within Madrid's Art Week, running from 27 to 30 May. The current edition of Urvanity is not only shown inside the fair, but also exhibits murals and digital artworks in the street for those interested in purchasing art with cryptocurrencies. EPA-EFE/Mariscal
Read more on these topics