24 hours in pictures, 25 May 2021
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
People walk by election campaign billboards depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a candidate for the upcoming presidential vote, in the capital Damascus, on May 25, 2021. - The Syrian President, whose family has ruled the country for over half a century, faces an election on May 26 meant to cement his image as the only hope for recovery in the war-battered country, analysts say. In the ballot, two challengers will run against him, approved by an Assad-appointed constitutional court, out of a total of 51 applicants. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)
Palestinian security officers stand next to Palestinian trucks at a checkpoint before heading to the Israeli side at the Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, the main passage point for goods entering the enclave from Israel, on May 25, 2021. - Israel announced a day earlier it will from May 25 allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing daily, rather than the time-limited openings seen of late. Patients will be able to travel in and out of Gaza for treatment, and fishing off the enclave's coast will be permitted, said COGAT, the Israeli military body that administers civilian affairs in Palestinian territories. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
A woman talks on her phone next to traffic beneath an election campaign billboard depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a candidate for the upcoming presidential vote, in the capital Damascus, on May 25, 2021. - The Syrian President, whose family has ruled the country for over half a century, faces an election on May 26 meant to cement his image as the only hope for recovery in the war-battered country, analysts say. In the ballot, two challengers will run against him, approved by an Assad-appointed constitutional court, out of a total of 51 applicants. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)
Police firearms officers hold their weapons as they take part in a live firing training exercise, during a demonstration ahead of the upcoming in-person G7 Summit to be held in Cornwall, at the Police headquarters in Exeter, southwest England on May 25, 2021. - The G7 summit in Cornwall will be the first since Joe Biden became US president, with the global response to Covid-19 and climate change expected to dominate the talks, and will be the group's first in-person meeting in nearly two years after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hands with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on May 25, 2021. - The US top diplomat, on a regional tour this week in the Middle East, vowed support to help rebuild the battered Gaza Strip and shore up a truce between Hamas and Israel, but insisted the territory's Islamist militant rulers would not benefit from any aid. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP)
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a protective face covering to combat the spread of the coronavirus, waves as she leaves after attending an event to open The Balfour, a new hospital in Kirkwall, Orkney on May 25, 2021, during the Duke's week-long visit to Scotland. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend an event to open The Balfour, a new hospital in Kirkwall, Orkney on May 25, 2021, during the Duke's week-long visit to Scotland. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)
A Bhuddist priest cleans the statues of Buddha at the Vihara Mahavira temple in Semarang on May 25, 2021, on the eve of Vesak, marking the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha. (Photo by Daffa Ramya Kanzuddin / AFP)
Acting Police Sergeant Chris Linzey pilots a DJI Matrice M300 drone (UAV) during a demonstration for media ahead of the upcoming in-person G7 Summit to be held in Cornwall, at the Police headquarters in Exeter, southwest England on May 25, 2021. - The G7 summit in Cornwall will be the first since Joe Biden became US president, with the global response to Covid-19 and climate change expected to dominate the talks, and will be the group's first in-person meeting in nearly two years after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP)
A couple sits on the banks of the Moskva river in the outskirts of Moscow on May 25, 2021. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
Far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary group co-leader Alice Weidel (L) and AfD co-president Tino Chrupalla embrace before posing in front of the BPK (Bundespressekonferenz) building prior a press conference in Berlin on May 25, 2021 after beeing elected by party members as leading co-candidate for upcoming September's election. - Germany's far-right AfD on May 25, 2021 chose a hardline duo over a more moderate alternative to lead it into September's election, the first in 16 years not to feature Chancellor Angela Merkel. Co-president Tino Chrupalla and parliamentary group co-leader Alice Weidel won 70.03 percent of the vote in a ballot of party members, beating rival duo Joana Cotar and Joachim Wundrak, a party spokesman said. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
Palestinian volunteers and municipal workers clear the rubble of the Hanadi compound, recently destroyed by Israeli strikes, in Gaza City's Rimal district, on May 25, 2021. - US top diplomat Antony Blinken vowed support to help rebuild the battered Gaza Strip and shore up a truce between Hamas and Israel, but insisted the territory's Islamist militant rulers would not benefit from any aid. (Photo by Mahmud Hams / AFP)
Police firearms officers pose with their weapons as they take part in a live firing training exercise, during a demonstration ahead of the upcoming in-person G7 Summit to be held in Cornwall, at the Police headquarters in Exeter, southwest England on May 25, 2021. - The G7 summit in Cornwall will be the first since Joe Biden became US president, with the global response to Covid-19 and climate change expected to dominate the talks, and will be the group's first in-person meeting in nearly two years after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP)
Police firearms officers hold their weapons as they demonstrate a 'compliant stop' during a demonstration for media ahead of the upcoming in-person G7 Summit to be held in Cornwall, at the Police headquarters in Exeter, southwest England on May 25, 2021. - The G7 summit in Cornwall will be the first since Joe Biden became US president, with the global response to Covid-19 and climate change expected to dominate the talks, and will be the group's first in-person meeting in nearly two years after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP)
A Palestinian worker salvages items at a damaged plastic pipes factory in Gaza's industrial area, on May 25, 2021, which was hit by Israeli strikes prior to a cease-fire ending 11 days of deadly violence between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement which runs the enclave. - US top diplomat Antony Blinken vowed support to help rebuild the battered Gaza Strip and shore up a truce between Hamas and Israel, but insisted the territory's Islamist militant rulers would not benefit from any aid. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
Romanian defendant Alexandru Caliniuc reacts at the verdict after the Assizes Court of West-Flanders found him guilty and sentenced him to 25 years in prison for the rape and murder with torture of Sofie Muylle, at the courthouse in Brugge on May 25, 2021. - The body of the victim was found on January 22, 2017 at on the beach of Knokke, under a terrace on the Zeedijk. The forensic doctor's initial findings showed that Sofie Muylle had been violently killed in the course of the night. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA / AFP
CEO of the Austrian railway company OBB, Andreas Mattha, and president of the Dutch national railway company Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) Marjan Rintel attend the ceremony of the arrival of the first Nightjet night train at Amsterdam Central Station, on May 25, 2021. - On board the night train, which will run between Amsterdam and Vienna / Innsbruck, were the Austrian Minister of Climate and Mobility Leonore Gewessler and the CEO of the Austrian Railways OBB Andreas Mattha. (Photo by Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP)
Palestinian workers salvage items from a damaged factory in Gaza's industrial area, on May 25, 2021, which was hit by Israeli strikes prior to a cease-fire ending 11 days of deadly violence between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement which runs the enclave. - US top diplomat Antony Blinken vowed support to help rebuild the battered Gaza Strip and shore up a truce between Hamas and Israel, but insisted the territory's Islamist militant rulers would not benefit from any aid. (Photo by Mahmud Hams / AFP)
Members of the Egyptian foreign ministry's protocol team keep reporters on one side of the hall as they cover a meeting between Egypt's top diplomat Sameh Shoukry (back-C) and Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Cairo, on May 25, 2021. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda (R) and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (C) arrive to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I (unseen), at the Patriarchate on May 25, 2021 in Istanbul. (Photo by Emrah Gurel / POOL / AFP)
A Palestinian worker salvages items at a damaged plastic pipes factory in Gaza's industrial area, on May 25, 2021, which was hit by Israeli strikes prior to a cease-fire ending 11 days of deadly violence between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement which runs the enclave. - US top diplomat Antony Blinken vowed support to help rebuild the battered Gaza Strip and shore up a truce between Hamas and Israel, but insisted the territory's Islamist militant rulers would not benefit from any aid. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
