24 hours in pictures, 25 May 2021

Palestinian security officers stand next to Palestinian trucks at a checkpoint before heading to the Israeli side at the Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, the main passage point for goods entering the enclave from Israel, on May 25, 2021. - Israel announced a day earlier it will from May 25 allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing daily, rather than the time-limited openings seen of late. Patients will be able to travel in and out of Gaza for treatment, and fishing off the enclave's coast will be permitted, said COGAT, the Israeli military body that administers civilian affairs in Palestinian territories. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)