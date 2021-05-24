Multimedia
Michel Bega
Multimedia Editor
24 May 2021
6:14 pm

VIDEO AND PICTURES : Police clash with protesters over Swaneville land

Public order police had to use tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse residents of Swaneville near Krugersdorp in Gauteng during a protest on Monday.

Police clash with protesters in Swaneville, Krugersdorp, 24 May 2021, as the group protest over land issues and crime in the area. Police had to use rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas which protesters threw stones and glass bottles. The group earlier closed the R41 to Randfontein. Police arrested a number of protesters throughout the day. Picture: Michel Bega

The disgruntled residents of Swaneville had gathered in the streets in the morning to express their demands over a lack of housing and crime in the area. Clashes continued throughout the day as police tried to restore calm in the area and keep the protesters away from the R41 to Randfontein.

 

 

The residents are calling for the government to provide them with housing, and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene and assist them.

READ THE FULL STORY: Cops resort to teargas, rubber bullets in Swaneville housing protest

