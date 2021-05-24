24 hours in pictures, 24 May 2021
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the days events.
A group of people that included Bruce Fordyce, Alan Robb and many other winners of the Comrades over the years that are closely assosiated with the Comrades Marathon took part it s centenary celebration yesterday in Pietermaritzburg, 24 May 2021. The first Comrades took place exactly 100 years ago from Pietermaritzburg to Durban and as part of the celebrations the runners recreated that in a small way by wearing the same white clothes as the original runners in a short run from the first start line to Comrades house. Picture Anthony Grote
Police clash with protesters in Swaneville, Krugersdorp, 24 May 2021, as the group protest over land issues and crime in the area. Police had to use rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas which protesters threw stones and glass bottles. The group earlier closed the R41 to Randfontein. Police arrested a number of protesters throughout the day. Picture: Michel Bega
Members of the Hennops revival team clean up along the heavily polutted Hennops river in Centurion, 24 May 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Residents walk through the smoke from smouldering lava flewing from Mount Nyiragongo in Goma on May 23, 2021. (Photo by Moses Sawasawa / AFP)
Employees of G4S protest outside their offices in Centurion, 24 May 2021. The protesting security guards are demanding G4S pay them share dividents promised to them in their employment contracts and other employments benefits they have not recieved. Picture: Jacques Nelles
A man cycles by autumn trees in Irene near the Jan Smuts House Museum, 21 May 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 24: A morning commuter rides a scooter past the U.S. Supreme Court Building on May 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. The court, which is still meeting remotely due to COVID-19, handed down opinions in two cases, Guam v. United States and United States v. Palomar-Santiago. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Georgian activists protest against the construction of the Namakhvani hydropower plant dam on the Rioni river in Tbilisi on May 24, 2021. - Georgia's government has defended the project, stressing its importance for the country's economy as energy demand steadily rises, saying it will create hundreds of jobs. (Photo by Vano SHLAMOV / AFP)
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA74) under the theme “Ending this pandemic, preventing the next: building together a healthier, safer and fairer world”.
The Assembly is the supreme decision-making body for the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is attended by delegations from the WHO’s 194 member states. 24/05/2021. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS
Messo-soprano Dzuna Kalnina of the Frankfurt Chamber Opera sings at the vaccination centre set up at the Festhalle festival hall in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on May 24, 2021 at the start of a series of 16 concerts at this location. - According to a statement, the Frankfurt Chamber Opera with this performance would like to take some of the anxieties or trepidations out of those people waiting for vaccination. (Photo by Frank Rumpenhorst / POOL / AFP)
A picture shows the NHS Test and Trace coronavirus testing centre at Heathrow Airport in, Hillingdon, west London on May 24, 2021. - Additional coronavirus testing was set to begin on May 24 in west London boroughs, including Hillingdon, following the identification of the variant first indentified in India. Using "surge testing" in several areas to keep on top of new variants such as the 'Indian variant', the UK government has insisted it remains on track to lift virtually all restrictions on public life from June 21, after a successful vaccination campaign. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wear protective face coverings to combat the spread of the coronavirus, during a visit to Turning Point Scotland's centre in Coatbridge, west of Edinburgh on May 24, 2021, during the Duke's week-long visit to Scotland. - During the visit the Duke and Duchess hear about the vital support that is provided to those with complex needs, including addiction and mental health challenges. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)
A handout photograph taken and released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 24, 2021, shows (from L) Bahamas permanent representative to the United Nations and president of the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA)Keva Bain, Bhutan Minister for Health and president of the 74th WHA Dechen Wangmo and Director General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posing for pictures during the 74th World Health Assembly, at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva. - Vaccine sharing, strengthening the WHO and adopting a pandemic treaty were among proposals from world leaders on May 24, 2021 on how to halt the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent future health catastrophes. (Photo by Christopher Black / World Health Organization / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / World Health Organisation / Christopher BLACK
A health worker inoculates a woman with the Covid-19 coronavirus Sinovac vaccine at the Red Crescent vaccination centre in Rawalpindi on May 24, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise (C) and his wife, First Lady Martine Moise (2-L), arrive at the National Assembly to attend the inauguration of Ecuadorean President-elect Guillermo Lasso, in Quito on May 24, 2021. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP)
People attend a vigil for activist Sasha Johnson at the bandstand in Ruskin Park in London on May 24, 2021. - Black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson was on Monday in hospital after being caught up in gunfire when violence erupted at a party in south-east London, in the early hours of the morning on May 23. Police said there is no evidence that the 27-year-old campaigner was the intended target of the shooting. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
Police and administrative officials inspect an area where dead bodies were buried in the sand near a cremation ground on the banks of the Ganges River in Shringaverpur village, around 40 km from Allahabad on May 24, 2021. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP)
Environmental activists of Extinction Rebellion Youth group (XR) hold up a banner reading 'Youth is a privilege' as they form a chain to block one of the main streets in the city centre to draw public attention to the climate crisis and global warming, in Warsaw, on May 24, 2021. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP)
