24 hours in pictures, 24 May 2021

16/21

A handout photograph taken and released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 24, 2021, shows (from L) Bahamas permanent representative to the United Nations and president of the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA)Keva Bain, Bhutan Minister for Health and president of the 74th WHA Dechen Wangmo and Director General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posing for pictures during the 74th World Health Assembly, at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva. - Vaccine sharing, strengthening the WHO and adopting a pandemic treaty were among proposals from world leaders on May 24, 2021 on how to halt the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent future health catastrophes. (Photo by Christopher Black / World Health Organization / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / World Health Organisation / Christopher BLACK